Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:00 AM

6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE

6500 Flotilla Drive · (941) 345-1288
Location

6500 Flotilla Drive, Holmes Beach, FL 34217

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 157 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in West Bay Point and Moorings with sweeping second floor views of the community pool, and a distant view of the bay. This unit is furnished and includes washer/dryer in the front screened patio area.
This spacious unit is convenient to the trolley, beaches, restaurants and shopping. West Bay Point and Moorings has lovely walkable grounds and is convenient to the park and tennis. The association pays for water, sewer, trash and basic cable. Renter pays any other utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE have any available units?
6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE have?
Some of 6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holmes Beach.
Does 6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
