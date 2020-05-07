6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool tennis court furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in West Bay Point and Moorings with sweeping second floor views of the community pool, and a distant view of the bay. This unit is furnished and includes washer/dryer in the front screened patio area.

This spacious unit is convenient to the trolley, beaches, restaurants and shopping. West Bay Point and Moorings has lovely walkable grounds and is convenient to the park and tennis. The association pays for water, sewer, trash and basic cable. Renter pays any other utilities.