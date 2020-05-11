All apartments in Holmes Beach
Home
/
Holmes Beach, FL
/
529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:04 AM

529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE

529 Key Royale Drive · (616) 308-7965
Location

529 Key Royale Drive, Holmes Beach, FL 34217

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$17,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 4546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
BOATER'S PARADISE! With dramatic water views from every room this spacious move in ready 6 bedroom 5 bath home is located in the highly sought after waterfront community of Key Royale and boasts 4,500 square feet of living space. This a boater's dream with 2 boat lifts and 100 feet of waterfrontage leading to the intercoastal waters, Tampa Bay, Gulf of Mexico and beyond. Take advantage of the large expansive open floor plan and high ceilings for entertaining family and friends. Enjoy the spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and a dining room that can seat 12. Currently a vacation rental home, this property comes turnkey furnished and has 3 Master en-suites with soaking tubs plus 3 additional bedrooms, plenty of room for everyone. The outdoor space abounds with southern exposure and fabulous for outdoor living. Enjoy the exquisite sunrises and just relax by the large pool deck with heated pool and watch the dolphins play. The Key Royale golf club is just down the street. This home makes for the perfect family retreat. A virtual tour is attached for your viewing. Call for your private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE have any available units?
529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE has a unit available for $17,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE have?
Some of 529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holmes Beach.
Does 529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
