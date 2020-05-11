529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

BOATER'S PARADISE! With dramatic water views from every room this spacious move in ready 6 bedroom 5 bath home is located in the highly sought after waterfront community of Key Royale and boasts 4,500 square feet of living space. This a boater's dream with 2 boat lifts and 100 feet of waterfrontage leading to the intercoastal waters, Tampa Bay, Gulf of Mexico and beyond. Take advantage of the large expansive open floor plan and high ceilings for entertaining family and friends. Enjoy the spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and a dining room that can seat 12. Currently a vacation rental home, this property comes turnkey furnished and has 3 Master en-suites with soaking tubs plus 3 additional bedrooms, plenty of room for everyone. The outdoor space abounds with southern exposure and fabulous for outdoor living. Enjoy the exquisite sunrises and just relax by the large pool deck with heated pool and watch the dolphins play. The Key Royale golf club is just down the street. This home makes for the perfect family retreat. A virtual tour is attached for your viewing. Call for your private showing today.