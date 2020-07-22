All apartments in Holly Hill
Holly Hill, FL
Marina Grande on the Halifax
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

Marina Grande on the Halifax

241 Riverside Drive · (386) 492-7441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

241 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL 32117

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 704 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1689 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
media room
yoga
704 Available 09/01/20 Live Grande at Marina Grande on the Halifax. 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury condominium with granite countertops and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, Italian cabinetry, large pantry, stacked washer/dryer in unit, large walk in closets, double sinks in the master bath, jetted tub and separate enclosed shower. SPECTACULAR VIEWS of the Halifax River,and Daytona Beach from your private balcony with dual access points. Gorgeous resort style, 24-hour guard gated community with over 10,000 SF of amenities. LIVE GRANDE with a movie theatre, party room, fitness center, yoga/Pilates/dance studio, billiards room, game room, library, Wi-Fi throughout, 7 days concierge and two pools. More..

(RLNE5290383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marina Grande on the Halifax have any available units?
Marina Grande on the Halifax has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Marina Grande on the Halifax have?
Some of Marina Grande on the Halifax's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marina Grande on the Halifax currently offering any rent specials?
Marina Grande on the Halifax is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marina Grande on the Halifax pet-friendly?
No, Marina Grande on the Halifax is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Hill.
Does Marina Grande on the Halifax offer parking?
Yes, Marina Grande on the Halifax offers parking.
Does Marina Grande on the Halifax have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Marina Grande on the Halifax offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Marina Grande on the Halifax have a pool?
Yes, Marina Grande on the Halifax has a pool.
Does Marina Grande on the Halifax have accessible units?
No, Marina Grande on the Halifax does not have accessible units.
Does Marina Grande on the Halifax have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marina Grande on the Halifax has units with dishwashers.
Does Marina Grande on the Halifax have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Marina Grande on the Halifax has units with air conditioning.
