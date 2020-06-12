/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
83 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Holly Hill, FL
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004
241 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1539 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Furnished Riverview Condo of the Halifax River, just steps away from the World's Most Famous Beach! This unit offers two bedrooms, two full bathrooms with a split floor plan, a large private balcony with amazing views
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
241 Riverside Drive
241 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1660 sqft
Marina Grande on the Halifax offers world class amenities that will allow you to enjoy effortless living right at home! This condominium community offers two swimming pools, two clubhouses that have game rooms, a library, a private movie theater,
Results within 1 mile of Holly Hill
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
East Daytona
9 Units Available
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
969 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1429 N Atlantic Avenue
1429 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
The unit is on the 4th floor with an elevator provided. Inside the unit is a townhouse floor plan with the two large bedrooms on the second floor. Stairs to the second floor.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
935 N Halifax Avenue
935 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1210 sqft
Well appointed short term rental (min 4 mo). Beautifully furnished with everything you will need for your next stay in Daytona Beach. The view from this penthouse floor is amazing.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
346 Euclid Avenue
346 Euclid Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1092 sqft
Location is everything! Rent this cutie just 1/2 block to the beach. Fenced yard with large wood shed for extra storage or man cave. Inside laundry. Lawn care included. NO PETS.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
415 N Halifax Ave Avenue
415 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
812 sqft
Carefree condo living! Cozy two bedroom, two bathroom condo corner unit by the bay. This home has updated bathrooms and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Tiled throughout the home as well for ease of cleaning.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3013 N Halifax Avenue
3013 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
816 sqft
Fully furnished, beautifully renovated with high end decor! Granite counter tops, porcelain tile floors and onyx wet bar in this 55+ community. Both bathrooms offer ceiling heaters. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
711 N Halifax Avenue
711 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Awesome view from your ground floor riverfront unit. Enjoy evenings on your patio overlooking the grounds, dock, pool and river. In unit laundry and walk in closets. Rent includes basic cable, internet, water sewer and trash and pest control.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2711 N Halifax Avenue
2711 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
829 sqft
Available SEPTEMBER 1, 2020.Furnished ground floor unit at Riverside Condominiums. Riverside offers 3 swimming pools, 2 fishing docks, shuffle board and more.Rent includes water, sewer, trash, pest control, basic cable and internet.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
East Daytona
1 Unit Available
734 N Grandview Ave
734 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Too many upgrades to list! Fresh paint inside and out! New paver driveway and parking area. Gourmet Kitchen with elegant and modern wood kitchen cabinets with crown molding, granite counter tops, back splash and stainless-steel appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ortona Park
1 Unit Available
2727 N. Atlantic Ave #409
2727 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
867 sqft
Upgraded Condo on Beachside - This stunning two bedroom, two bath one car garage unit has really nice Ocean Views overlooking the in-ground pool and beautiful common grounds of the Belle Air Condos.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Hill
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
$
18 Units Available
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1070 sqft
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1114 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
22 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1068 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
$
19 Units Available
Bermuda Estates Ormond
100 Hamilton Cir, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
Now offering 1 month free on all 3 bedroom apartment homes! Bermuda Estates is ideally located in Ormond Beach, FL. The scenery, space, and sense of community at Bermuda Estates are truly something to behold.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1230 sqft
Activities encourage you to do the things you love, all the while living just miles from Daytona Beach. Be close to things that matter; a nature trail, nearby Robert Strickland Park, shopping, dining, and Florida Memorial Hospital.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 10 at 02:30am
$
26 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1062 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
$
7 Units Available
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1252 sqft
Southern Villas Apartments is located in Daytona Beach. Its within a few minutes from the lovely beaches of Florida. The surrounding areas cant be beat for dining experiences, cinema, and attractions of all kinds.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
13 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1100 sqft
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
18 Units Available
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1057 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1500 Virginia Ave Apt 115
1500 Virginia Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
910 sqft
If you have been looking for the perfect and affordable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Daytona Beach, look no further. We have just put this great Daytona Beach Golf and & Country Club condo on the market for you.
