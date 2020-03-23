All apartments in Holly Hill
241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004
Last updated March 23 2020 at 9:42 AM

241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004

241 Riverside Dr · (386) 236-0746
Location

241 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL 32117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1689 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
sauna
Welcome Home to this beautiful Furnished Riverview Condo of the Halifax River, just steps away from the World's Most Famous Beach! This unit offers two bedrooms, two full bathrooms with a split floor plan, a large private balcony with amazing views of the Halifax River and the Atlantic Ocean! This world of effortless living begins here at the Marina Grande on the Halifax with luxurious amenities such as two riverfront swimming pools and a fitness center, two clubhouses, a banquet hall, two game rooms, a private movie theater, his & hers steam rooms, just to name a few.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004 have any available units?
241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004 have?
Some of 241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004 currently offering any rent specials?
241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004 pet-friendly?
No, 241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Hill.
Does 241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004 offer parking?
Yes, 241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004 does offer parking.
Does 241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004 have a pool?
Yes, 241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004 has a pool.
Does 241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004 have accessible units?
No, 241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004 does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004 has units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004 have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004 does not have units with air conditioning.
