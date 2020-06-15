All apartments in Holly Hill
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

231 Riverside Dr. #1809

231 Riverside Dr · (386) 255-8585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

231 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL 32117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 231 Riverside Dr. #1809 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2441 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
cable included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
yoga
3/3 Condo at the MG on the Halifax. - Relax and enjoy the awesome direct south east view from this fully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo situated on the 18th floor of one of the most desired condos in the Daytona Beach Area, M.G. on the Halifax! This condo boasts a beautiful view of the inter-coastal, and ocean. Stainless steel appliances, marble and granite countertops, 10-foot ceilings, Master Bath comes with a large spa jetted tub and waterfall spout, double sinks and glass shower enclosures. Stack-able Washer/Dryer. Balcony glass rails w/tinted glass Wind down your day with a swim in one of two pools, or enjoy the new 10,000 square foot clubhouse with a social room, billiards room, private movie theatre, and a state of the art work out facility with spinning and yoga rooms. 18 acres of private landscape grounds. Water and basic cable included. 24/7 staffed & gated secured entrance. Secured Parking garage and available front desk concierge service. Showings by appointment only. Serious inquiries. Good credit and background required. Additional Association application approval and fees required. No pets. Call Paul at 386-255-8585 to schedule a showing.
1 YEAR LEASE
$150.00 administrative fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3945639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Riverside Dr. #1809 have any available units?
231 Riverside Dr. #1809 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 231 Riverside Dr. #1809 have?
Some of 231 Riverside Dr. #1809's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Riverside Dr. #1809 currently offering any rent specials?
231 Riverside Dr. #1809 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Riverside Dr. #1809 pet-friendly?
No, 231 Riverside Dr. #1809 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Hill.
Does 231 Riverside Dr. #1809 offer parking?
Yes, 231 Riverside Dr. #1809 does offer parking.
Does 231 Riverside Dr. #1809 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 Riverside Dr. #1809 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Riverside Dr. #1809 have a pool?
Yes, 231 Riverside Dr. #1809 has a pool.
Does 231 Riverside Dr. #1809 have accessible units?
No, 231 Riverside Dr. #1809 does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Riverside Dr. #1809 have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Riverside Dr. #1809 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Riverside Dr. #1809 have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Riverside Dr. #1809 does not have units with air conditioning.
