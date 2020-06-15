231 Riverside Dr. #1809

Amenities

3/3 Condo at the MG on the Halifax. - Relax and enjoy the awesome direct south east view from this fully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo situated on the 18th floor of one of the most desired condos in the Daytona Beach Area, M.G. on the Halifax! This condo boasts a beautiful view of the inter-coastal, and ocean. Stainless steel appliances, marble and granite countertops, 10-foot ceilings, Master Bath comes with a large spa jetted tub and waterfall spout, double sinks and glass shower enclosures. Stack-able Washer/Dryer. Balcony glass rails w/tinted glass Wind down your day with a swim in one of two pools, or enjoy the new 10,000 square foot clubhouse with a social room, billiards room, private movie theatre, and a state of the art work out facility with spinning and yoga rooms. 18 acres of private landscape grounds. Water and basic cable included. 24/7 staffed & gated secured entrance. Secured Parking garage and available front desk concierge service. Showings by appointment only. Serious inquiries. Good credit and background required. Additional Association application approval and fees required. No pets. Call Paul at 386-255-8585 to schedule a showing.

1 YEAR LEASE

$150.00 administrative fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3945639)