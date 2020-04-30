All apartments in Holiday
5709 Silver Spur Dr.

5709 Silver Spur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5709 Silver Spur Drive, Holiday, FL 34690
Dodge City

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cute 1/1 Apartment with Tile Floors & Private Patio!! - This is a spacious 1/1 apartment with tile floors throughout! 650 SqFt.! One Story- End unit!! Water/Sewer, Trash & Lawn are included in the rent!! Convenient location! Call today it will go quickly!
*Fresh Interior Paint
*Tile throughout
*Large Bedroom with Sliding Glass Doors that Lead to the Back Patio
*Fenced-in back patio
*Lots of counter space
*Kitchen offers a pass through to the living room

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $95 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE1970018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 Silver Spur Dr. have any available units?
5709 Silver Spur Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
Is 5709 Silver Spur Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5709 Silver Spur Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 Silver Spur Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5709 Silver Spur Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 5709 Silver Spur Dr. offer parking?
No, 5709 Silver Spur Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5709 Silver Spur Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5709 Silver Spur Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 Silver Spur Dr. have a pool?
No, 5709 Silver Spur Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5709 Silver Spur Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5709 Silver Spur Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 Silver Spur Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5709 Silver Spur Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5709 Silver Spur Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5709 Silver Spur Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

