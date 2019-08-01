Just vacated 2 bed 1.5 bath home in Forest Hills community. This all tile home is simple & easy to keep clean. Family room opens up into screened in porch. Half bath in garage next to washer & dryer hook-ups. Up to 2 small pets will be considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5512 CASINO DRIVE have any available units?
5512 CASINO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 5512 CASINO DRIVE have?
Some of 5512 CASINO DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5512 CASINO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5512 CASINO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5512 CASINO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5512 CASINO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5512 CASINO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5512 CASINO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5512 CASINO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5512 CASINO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5512 CASINO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5512 CASINO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5512 CASINO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5512 CASINO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5512 CASINO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5512 CASINO DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5512 CASINO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5512 CASINO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.