BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE HOME IN A QUIET HOLIDAY COMMUNITY VERY CLEAN HOME. HOME FEATURES TILE, NICE LARGE KITCHEN, , NICE APPLIANCES, GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS, MALLS, AND MUCH MORE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5013 GENESIS AVENUE have any available units?
5013 GENESIS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 5013 GENESIS AVENUE have?
Some of 5013 GENESIS AVENUE's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5013 GENESIS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5013 GENESIS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.