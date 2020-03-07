All apartments in Holiday
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:35 AM

4351 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE

4351 Tahitian Gardens Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4351 Tahitian Gardens Circle, Holiday, FL 34691
Tahitian Gardens Condominiums

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
shuffle board
extra storage
microwave
AVAILABLE NOW! Come see this optionally furnished 2-bedroom condo in Tahitian Gardens an active 55+ community. This unit features large floor to ceiling windows for additional light and has an open airy floor plan with ceramic and vinyl plank flooring thru-out. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet plus a bonus utility closet for extra storage. The kitchen includes a convenient island with additional cabinet space. Delightful front patio to relax and enjoy the beautiful Florida weather. The community features a large heated swimming pool and lake with wide paved sidewalks. Tahitian Gardens has many activities including shuffleboard, arts and crafts, a bicycling club, bingo, dominoes, card groups and more. Easy access to dining, shopping and public transportation. Walking distance to CVS, Walgreens and Aldi's. Minutes away from Tarpon Springs, the Sponge Docks and the beach at Howard Park. Water, trash and sewer included. Very easy to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4351 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have any available units?
4351 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 4351 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have?
Some of 4351 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4351 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4351 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4351 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4351 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 4351 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 4351 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 4351 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4351 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4351 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4351 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4351 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4351 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4351 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4351 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4351 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4351 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
