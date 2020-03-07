4351 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Come see this optionally furnished 2-bedroom condo in Tahitian Gardens an active 55+ community. This unit features large floor to ceiling windows for additional light and has an open airy floor plan with ceramic and vinyl plank flooring thru-out. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet plus a bonus utility closet for extra storage. The kitchen includes a convenient island with additional cabinet space. Delightful front patio to relax and enjoy the beautiful Florida weather. The community features a large heated swimming pool and lake with wide paved sidewalks. Tahitian Gardens has many activities including shuffleboard, arts and crafts, a bicycling club, bingo, dominoes, card groups and more. Easy access to dining, shopping and public transportation. Walking distance to CVS, Walgreens and Aldi's. Minutes away from Tarpon Springs, the Sponge Docks and the beach at Howard Park. Water, trash and sewer included. Very easy to see.