Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
3916 CHERRYWOOD DRIVE
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

3916 CHERRYWOOD DRIVE

3916 Cherrywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3916 Cherrywood Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Tahitian Homes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute home well taken care of, Clean, ready to move in, tile through out, Call for a viewing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 CHERRYWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
3916 CHERRYWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 3916 CHERRYWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 3916 CHERRYWOOD DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 CHERRYWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3916 CHERRYWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 CHERRYWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3916 CHERRYWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 3916 CHERRYWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3916 CHERRYWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3916 CHERRYWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3916 CHERRYWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 CHERRYWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3916 CHERRYWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3916 CHERRYWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3916 CHERRYWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 CHERRYWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3916 CHERRYWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3916 CHERRYWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3916 CHERRYWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

