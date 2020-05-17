3820 STAYSAIL LANE

Amenities

pool range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities pool

Very affordable rent for this unit in Holiday Lake Villas, a 55+ community. Well kept condo complex with recreational building and large size pool. Conveniently located near shopping and near Tarpon Springs area offering lots of events every month.

The actual unit, located on the second level, has excellent pond view and it is specious with two good size bedrooms and two bathrooms, living room, dinning room, eat-in kitchen and inside utility closet. Master bedroom can accomodate lots of furniture and king size bed and it has its own private bathroom. Additional window enclosed room, great for office, tv, or hobby room.

Photos show furniture, but it will be rented unfurnished.

Showing with appointment only. Availalbe within one week from tenant's approval date.