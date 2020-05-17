All apartments in Holiday
3820 STAYSAIL LANE

3820 Staysail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3820 Staysail Lane, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Villas Condominiums

Amenities

pool
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
pool
Very affordable rent for this unit in Holiday Lake Villas, a 55+ community. Well kept condo complex with recreational building and large size pool. Conveniently located near shopping and near Tarpon Springs area offering lots of events every month.
The actual unit, located on the second level, has excellent pond view and it is specious with two good size bedrooms and two bathrooms, living room, dinning room, eat-in kitchen and inside utility closet. Master bedroom can accomodate lots of furniture and king size bed and it has its own private bathroom. Additional window enclosed room, great for office, tv, or hobby room.
Photos show furniture, but it will be rented unfurnished.
Showing with appointment only. Availalbe within one week from tenant's approval date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 STAYSAIL LANE have any available units?
3820 STAYSAIL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
Is 3820 STAYSAIL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3820 STAYSAIL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 STAYSAIL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3820 STAYSAIL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 3820 STAYSAIL LANE offer parking?
No, 3820 STAYSAIL LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3820 STAYSAIL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 STAYSAIL LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 STAYSAIL LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3820 STAYSAIL LANE has a pool.
Does 3820 STAYSAIL LANE have accessible units?
No, 3820 STAYSAIL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 STAYSAIL LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3820 STAYSAIL LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3820 STAYSAIL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3820 STAYSAIL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

