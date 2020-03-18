All apartments in Holiday
Last updated March 18 2020 at 2:48 PM

2609 OHIO PLACE

2609 Ohio Place · No Longer Available
Location

2609 Ohio Place, Holiday, FL 34691
Aloha Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A MUST SEE! Absolutely Gorgeous 2 Bedrooms + Bonus Room (Closed Porch), 2 Bathrooms and 1 Car Garage, Fully Fenced Yard, 1-story House. Recently Freshly Painted and Remolded: Ceramic Tile Floors throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Remodeled bathrooms (one is in the Over-sized Garage with shower). Spacious Living Room & Dining Room Combo; Big Bright Back Bonus Room (Closed Back Porch with All Glass Windows) has 2 Sky-Lights through Double French Doors. Spacious Kitchen has lot of Newer Counter-Top, Tile Back-Splash, Cabinets and Eating Space. Both Bedrooms with Newer Title Flooring and decent-size Closets; The Garage is over-sized with Washer & Dryer Hook-up, Brand-New Garage Door Opener. Close to Busy US-19 with all kind of businesses, convenient for Shopping, Restaurants, Hospitals, various Parks and Recreation and bodies of Water including the Gulf of Mexico, Anclote River, Key Vista Park, Howard Park Beach, Sunset Beach and Historical Tarpon Springs! Please CALL Today for more info and Schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 OHIO PLACE have any available units?
2609 OHIO PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 2609 OHIO PLACE have?
Some of 2609 OHIO PLACE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 OHIO PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2609 OHIO PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 OHIO PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2609 OHIO PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 2609 OHIO PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2609 OHIO PLACE offers parking.
Does 2609 OHIO PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 OHIO PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 OHIO PLACE have a pool?
No, 2609 OHIO PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2609 OHIO PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2609 OHIO PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 OHIO PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 OHIO PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2609 OHIO PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2609 OHIO PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
