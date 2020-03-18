2609 OHIO PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A MUST SEE! Absolutely Gorgeous 2 Bedrooms + Bonus Room (Closed Porch), 2 Bathrooms and 1 Car Garage, Fully Fenced Yard, 1-story House. Recently Freshly Painted and Remolded: Ceramic Tile Floors throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Remodeled bathrooms (one is in the Over-sized Garage with shower). Spacious Living Room & Dining Room Combo; Big Bright Back Bonus Room (Closed Back Porch with All Glass Windows) has 2 Sky-Lights through Double French Doors. Spacious Kitchen has lot of Newer Counter-Top, Tile Back-Splash, Cabinets and Eating Space. Both Bedrooms with Newer Title Flooring and decent-size Closets; The Garage is over-sized with Washer & Dryer Hook-up, Brand-New Garage Door Opener. Close to Busy US-19 with all kind of businesses, convenient for Shopping, Restaurants, Hospitals, various Parks and Recreation and bodies of Water including the Gulf of Mexico, Anclote River, Key Vista Park, Howard Park Beach, Sunset Beach and Historical Tarpon Springs! Please CALL Today for more info and Schedule a showing!