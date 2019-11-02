Call Melissa Brown at 813-857=6577 to see this quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a beautiful backyard for relaxing and enjoying. This home is a must see. Freshly painted, new flooring and ready for move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2143 Chatlin Rd have any available units?
2143 Chatlin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 2143 Chatlin Rd have?
Some of 2143 Chatlin Rd's amenities include air conditioning, internet access, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2143 Chatlin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2143 Chatlin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.