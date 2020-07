Amenities

patio / balcony garage oven refrigerator

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath HOUSE with a large 1 Car garage for rent! It features neutral paint tones throughout, tile and laminate floors through out the entire home, spacious rooms and a convenient floor plan. The kitchen is beautiful and located in the heart of the home with lots of counter space and there are two screened in patios. It's located on a nicely sized lot that is fully fenced and just a short drive to beautiful beaches.