Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath HOUSE with a 1 Car garage for rent! It features neutral paint tones throughout, tile floors in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, spacious rooms and a convenient floor plan. The kitchen is beautiful and located in the heart of the home with lots of counter space and a small breakfast bar. It's located on a nicely sized lot and just a short drive to beautiful beaches. Call today to schedule a showing!