Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

4500 Judy Court

4500 Judy Court · No Longer Available
Location

4500 Judy Court, Holden Heights, FL 32839
Holden Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4/2 Renovated Pool Home In Edgewood - Nicely renovated 4-bedroom, 2-bath, pool home in Edgewood, with 1,739 square foot under A/C, and 2,296 total square feet including the garage. Upgraded kitchen cabinets with granite counters, stainless appliances, and separate living and dining areas. Hard surface flooring throughout, ceramic tile in living areas, and vinyl plank in the bedrooms. Beautiful entertaining area around the pool with flagstone decking and a full cabana bar. Two-car garage, fenced backyard, and detached storage cottage with roll-up door and power. Weekly pool service is included. Close to I-4 and Toll 408.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Gold
407-896-1200 ext 240

(RLNE5357080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Judy Court have any available units?
4500 Judy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holden Heights, FL.
What amenities does 4500 Judy Court have?
Some of 4500 Judy Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Judy Court currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Judy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Judy Court pet-friendly?
No, 4500 Judy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holden Heights.
Does 4500 Judy Court offer parking?
Yes, 4500 Judy Court offers parking.
Does 4500 Judy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 Judy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Judy Court have a pool?
Yes, 4500 Judy Court has a pool.
Does 4500 Judy Court have accessible units?
No, 4500 Judy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Judy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4500 Judy Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4500 Judy Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4500 Judy Court has units with air conditioning.

