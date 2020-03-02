All apartments in Holden Heights
Find more places like 3811 Bainbridge Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holden Heights, FL
/
3811 Bainbridge Ave
Last updated March 2 2020 at 8:17 AM

3811 Bainbridge Ave

3811 Bainbridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3811 Bainbridge Avenue, Holden Heights, FL 32839
Holden Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
MORE PICTURES COMING! Updated Pool House 1 street over from Lake Holden:
3 Bedroom, 2 bath house in Sodo. Close to Downtown, Thornton park, Hourglass District, & major highways. Grocery stores, coffee shops, and restaurants minutes away. Brand new kitchen with farmhouse sink, black slate appliances, quartz counter-tops, and giant kitchen island. New water-resistant wood laminate flooring throughout the house with freshly painted interior and exterior. Amazing backyard with saltwater pool, pergola and patio perfect for entertaining. Ring alarm system included. Lawn & pool maintenance included.

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail Landlord software. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit and background check.

Feel free to email me with questions at l0renbrittanyhoun@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 Bainbridge Ave have any available units?
3811 Bainbridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holden Heights, FL.
What amenities does 3811 Bainbridge Ave have?
Some of 3811 Bainbridge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 Bainbridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3811 Bainbridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 Bainbridge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3811 Bainbridge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3811 Bainbridge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3811 Bainbridge Ave offers parking.
Does 3811 Bainbridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3811 Bainbridge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 Bainbridge Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3811 Bainbridge Ave has a pool.
Does 3811 Bainbridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 3811 Bainbridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 Bainbridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3811 Bainbridge Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3811 Bainbridge Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3811 Bainbridge Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLOak Ridge, FLPine Castle, FLConway, FLPine Hills, FLAzalea Park, FLFairview Shores, FL
Williamsburg, FLSouthchase, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMeadow Woods, FLLockhart, FLBay Hill, FLGoldenrod, FLHunters Creek, FLWindermere, FLApopka, FLFern Park, FLForest City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College