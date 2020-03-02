3811 Bainbridge Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system coffee bar parking pool garage

MORE PICTURES COMING! Updated Pool House 1 street over from Lake Holden:

3 Bedroom, 2 bath house in Sodo. Close to Downtown, Thornton park, Hourglass District, & major highways. Grocery stores, coffee shops, and restaurants minutes away. Brand new kitchen with farmhouse sink, black slate appliances, quartz counter-tops, and giant kitchen island. New water-resistant wood laminate flooring throughout the house with freshly painted interior and exterior. Amazing backyard with saltwater pool, pergola and patio perfect for entertaining. Ring alarm system included. Lawn & pool maintenance included.



This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail Landlord software. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit and background check.



Feel free to email me with questions at l0renbrittanyhoun@gmail.com