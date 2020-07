8522 Broken Willow

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

3 BED/ 2.5 BATH 1700 S.F. WITH COMM POOL! TERRIFIC LOCATION! NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 8/1/2019 - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME IN NEW TAMPA'S GATED COMMUNITY OF THE HAMMOCKS. LARGE FAMILY ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR & ALL APPLIANCES. CORNER LOT/END UNIT, VAULTED CEILINGS & TILE FLOORS. LUXURIOUS MASTER BEDROOM & BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS.INSIDE UTILITY ROOM & A 2 CAR GARAGE. COMMUNITY POOL BEING BUILT SOON. LOCATED IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO NEW TAMPA, SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. EASY COMMUTE TO USF, AIRPORT, DOWNTOWN TAMPA & BRANDON.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4994784)