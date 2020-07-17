All apartments in Hillsborough County
Find more places like 5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hillsborough County, FL
/
5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE

5022 Terrace Palms Circle · (786) 268-9772
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5022 Terrace Palms Circle, Hillsborough County, FL 33617

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Ready to move in spacious 2bd/2ba condo with relaxing views of the pool. Located on the second floor with porcelain tiles throughout the unit. Large Bedrooms with walk-in closets and attached bathrooms. Watcher and Dryer located within the unit. Kitchen also includes a dishwasher and microwave. Water, sewer, trash, and pest control included in the rent. Convenient to USF, Moffit, Florida Hospital, and the VA Medical Center. Easy access to downtown, shopping, bars and restaurants, the interstates and everything the bay area has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE have any available units?
5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE have?
Some of 5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
916 S Oregon
916 South Oregon Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Hillsborough County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLRuskin, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLBloomingdale, FLMango, FLGibsonton, FL
Sun City Center, FLLutz, FLLake Magdalene, FLPebble Creek, FLApollo Beach, FLProgress Village, FLWimauma, FLHoliday, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLTierra Verde, FLSouth Pasadena, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity