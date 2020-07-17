5022 TERRACE PALMS CIRCLE

Amenities
Ready to move in spacious 2bd/2ba condo with relaxing views of the pool. Located on the second floor with porcelain tiles throughout the unit. Large Bedrooms with walk-in closets and attached bathrooms. Watcher and Dryer located within the unit. Kitchen also includes a dishwasher and microwave. Water, sewer, trash, and pest control included in the rent. Convenient to USF, Moffit, Florida Hospital, and the VA Medical Center. Easy access to downtown, shopping, bars and restaurants, the interstates and everything the bay area has to offer.