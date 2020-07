Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking

Great property with two car garage, and lots of guest parking. Across from USF and Moffitt.

Very quite and safe community, you'll feel like you're living in part of Europe.

Nice community pool and clubhouse.

Walking distance to bus stop, shops and restaurants.



Rent is $1800 include water and trash.

Refundable deposit is a month and half of rent which is $2700.

You'll have to pass the background check by the HOA first.