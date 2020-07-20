4023 Dream Oak Pl Apt 104

Amenities
Apply and Move in BEFORE 12/20 to receive $200 off the 3rd months rent!!Newer waterproof interlocking vinyl flooring in living areas and bedrooms . New interior paint. Condo has 2 bedrooms 2-bathroom and located on ground floor. Great room plan with decorative wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom with large walk in closet and bathroom. Community has a swimming pool, tennis court and racquetball court. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and University of South Florida. Available Now.