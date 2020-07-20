All apartments in Hillsborough County
Last updated December 14 2019 at 8:49 AM

4023 Dream Oak Pl Apt 104

4023 Dream Oak Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4023 Dream Oak Pl, Hillsborough County, FL 33613

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Apply and Move in BEFORE 12/20 to receive $200 off the 3rd months rent!!Newer waterproof interlocking vinyl flooring in living areas and bedrooms . New interior paint. Condo has 2 bedrooms 2-bathroom and located on ground floor. Great room plan with decorative wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom with large walk in closet and bathroom. Community has a swimming pool, tennis court and racquetball court. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and University of South Florida. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 Dream Oak Pl Apt 104 have any available units?
4023 Dream Oak Pl Apt 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 4023 Dream Oak Pl Apt 104 have?
Some of 4023 Dream Oak Pl Apt 104's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4023 Dream Oak Pl Apt 104 currently offering any rent specials?
4023 Dream Oak Pl Apt 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 Dream Oak Pl Apt 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4023 Dream Oak Pl Apt 104 is pet friendly.
Does 4023 Dream Oak Pl Apt 104 offer parking?
No, 4023 Dream Oak Pl Apt 104 does not offer parking.
Does 4023 Dream Oak Pl Apt 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4023 Dream Oak Pl Apt 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 Dream Oak Pl Apt 104 have a pool?
Yes, 4023 Dream Oak Pl Apt 104 has a pool.
Does 4023 Dream Oak Pl Apt 104 have accessible units?
No, 4023 Dream Oak Pl Apt 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 Dream Oak Pl Apt 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4023 Dream Oak Pl Apt 104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4023 Dream Oak Pl Apt 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4023 Dream Oak Pl Apt 104 does not have units with air conditioning.
