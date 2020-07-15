14711 Lake Forest Drive

Amenities
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://rently.com/properties/1403074?source=marketing
"Two Story" 1110 SqFt, Townhome, Living Room, Dining Area, Refrigerator w/Ice Maker, Microwave, Dishwasher, Smooth Top Range, Pantry, Closet Laundry with Washer and Dryer, Master Suite w/His and Her Vanities, Walk-In Closet, Tile Floors Downstairs, Carpet Upstairs, 3 Ceiling Fans, Mini Blinds, Screened Patio, Fenced Yard, Tool/Storage in Screened Patio area, Community Pool, Playground, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Basketball Courts, SMALL Pet with Owner Approval
Directions - Bearss to North on Bruce B Downs, LT Forest Lake Dr, take RT at 2nd Parking area - across from Pool
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.