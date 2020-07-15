All apartments in Hillsborough County
14711 Lake Forest Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:40 PM

14711 Lake Forest Drive

14711 Lake Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14711 Lake Forest Drive, Hillsborough County, FL 33559
Lake Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://rently.com/properties/1403074?source=marketing

"Two Story" 1110 SqFt, Townhome, Living Room, Dining Area, Refrigerator w/Ice Maker, Microwave, Dishwasher, Smooth Top Range, Pantry, Closet Laundry with Washer and Dryer, Master Suite w/His and Her Vanities, Walk-In Closet, Tile Floors Downstairs, Carpet Upstairs, 3 Ceiling Fans, Mini Blinds, Screened Patio, Fenced Yard, Tool/Storage in Screened Patio area, Community Pool, Playground, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Basketball Courts, SMALL Pet with Owner Approval

Directions - Bearss to North on Bruce B Downs, LT Forest Lake Dr, take RT at 2nd Parking area - across from Pool

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14711 Lake Forest Drive have any available units?
14711 Lake Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 14711 Lake Forest Drive have?
Some of 14711 Lake Forest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14711 Lake Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14711 Lake Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14711 Lake Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14711 Lake Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14711 Lake Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14711 Lake Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 14711 Lake Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14711 Lake Forest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14711 Lake Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14711 Lake Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 14711 Lake Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 14711 Lake Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14711 Lake Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14711 Lake Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14711 Lake Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14711 Lake Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
