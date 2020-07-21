10620 BROWNING ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

FABULOUS NEW LISTING! NO HOA! GREAT LOCATION! A+ RATED SCHOOL! ROOM TO ROAM! 1 ACRE PROPERTY! VERY UNIQUE RENTAL OPPORTUNITY! SUPERBLY MAINTAINED AND UPDATED HOME! Come see this 3/2 Beautiful home with fenced in back yard that sits on 1 Acre property with large oak trees! No HOA here so bring your trucks, trailers, boats, RV's or anything else that needs room for parking! This rental home is very unique die to its great location in close proximity to the Fishhawk Ranch Area! This home has been very tastefully updated/upgraded in the last few years so it feels like you are moving into a newer home! This home is on Well/Septic so you will have lower cost of living and owners are requesting electric stay in their name so you will pay on payment monthly for all costs except cable/internet, VERY CONVENIENT/EASY! Owners are also asking for this property to have "No Pets"! Please call your Real Estate Agent today to schedule a showing!