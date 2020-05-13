1462 CHESSINGTON CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

HEATHROW GOLD & COUNTRY CLUB WELL MAINTAINED HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, 3 CAR GARAGE. LOCATED IN ONE OF LAKE MARY'S FINEST GUARD GATED GOLFING COMMUNITIES. This home offers high ceilings and is light & bright, a spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, pantry and breakfast bar & nook overlooking the family room, formal dining room and living room, split bedroom plan with 3 bedrooms sharing 2 baths and master bedroom on the opposite side of the house offering privacy from family or guests. The master suite has a sitting area, walk in closet and master bath with soaking tub, separate shower, linen storage and dual sink vanity. It has a covered patio and screened lanai and backs to private landscaped yard.