1191 Pallister Lane

Gorgeous 3 Bed 3 Bath with BONUS ROOM Guard Gated Home for Rent in HEATHROW, FL! - Gorgeous 3 Bed 3 Bath Guard Gated Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL! Welcome home to the upscale guard gated community Heron Ridge! HOME SWEET HOME! SPACIOUS living area, great for entering family and friends. CHARMING kitchen with an ample amount of cabinetry, counter space, eat-in kitchen with separate formal dining. GREAT sized bedrooms and baths. MUST SEE!!!! Heathrow is a guard gated golf community that also has a private park with full size soccer field, baseball diamond, full court basketball court, playground, pavilion and fishing dock. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. Available January 5th 2020!!



