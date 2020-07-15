Apartment List
157 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Harlem Heights, FL

Finding an apartment in Harlem Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
15081 Woodrich Bend CT
15081 Woodrich Bend Ct, Harlem Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
Located in South Fort Myers. Community offers basketball court, pool, 2 fishing piers, club house, 2 swimming pools, jacuzzi, BBQ/Picnic area to enjoy sunny Florida. Large pets are welcome. Low & easy move in cost.

1 Unit Available
7150 Church ST
7150 Church Street, Harlem Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home located near Health Park hospital and the beaches. This home is all tile throughout and interior was recently painted. There is interior laundry room with washer and dryer, storage shed behind carport.
Verified

$
42 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.

1 Unit Available
15655 Ocean Walk CIR
15655 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 2 bedrooms 2 baths unit with plenty natural light on the dinning room area and the beautiful kitchen well equipped with a lot of cabinetry space, enjoy the sunset in your balcony with a gorgeous waterfront lake view.
Verified

$
38 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,086
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,254
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Verified

6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1256 sqft
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Verified

26 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
Verified

16 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Verified

12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
Verified

12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
Verified

11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heronwood Apartments is the perfect apartment community for you; we strive to give you all the comforts of home, at an affordable price. Our apartment community is loaded with amenities to make your life easier.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive, Villas, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pine Meadows invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Pine Meadows provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Fort Myers.
Verified

3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened

1 Unit Available
1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4
1706 Park Meadows Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1300 sqft
1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 Available 08/01/20 Parkwoods **Coming Soon** - IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION! Looks Brand New! Reconditioned 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Parkwoods. Located in South Fort Myers at College and Summerlin Rd.

1 Unit Available
Pelican
5318 SW 11th AVE
5318 Southwest 11th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1472 sqft
Sandpiper Villa - Short Term Rental: Jan - April $6000, May - Nov $4500, Dec $6000 A Direct Gulf Access home in Southwest Cape Coral. Completely remodeled and appointed with contemporary furnishings.

1 Unit Available
1660 Pine Valley DR
1660 Pine Valley Drive, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Last-minute seasonal rental, experience what the sunshine state has to offer! Excellent community with plenty of things to do, golf course included, pools throughout the community, courtyards that face the golf course, the clubhouse includes a

1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
5353 Darby CT
5353 Darby Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
PARADISE DARBY Short Term Rental JUNE 2020 AVAILABLE, $2500.2021 SEASON BOOKED Quality remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage pool home in prestigious Yacht Club area of Cape Coral.

1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
3323 SE 19 AVE
3323 Southeast 19th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Short Term Home Rental $1450 out of season July - November AVAILABLE! - On a Direct Access Canal with tie up on cement dock. 3 bedroom 2 bath Furnished home - one car garage available - side room available screened in.

1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4963 Viceroy ST
4963 Viceroy Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom gulf access unit with a pool! Located near downtown Cape Coral.

1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4904 Vincennes ST
4904 Vincennes Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
PETS ALLOWED.....Hard to find.. 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom~~2nd Floor~~townhouse style condo, on GULF ACCESS water in Cape Coral. Unique design with 3rd bedroom with full bathroom on the next floor. All the bedrooms have large walk in closets.

1 Unit Available
2249 Gorham AVE
2249 Gorham Avenue, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Booking now for 2021 Season. Seasonal rental available - 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Fenced yard with deck in back and screened lanai between house & laundry room. Small pet under 35 lbs allowed with owner approval.

1 Unit Available
14511 Daffodil DR
14511 Daffodil Drive, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
NEW 2020 RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THIS SUMMER-DEC 2020! ENJOY RESORT STYLE PET FRIENDLY AMENITIES in this fully equipped, beautiful light & bright, 2nd floor, 2 Bed/2 Bath + balcony with private wooded landscaped views & a private covered parking space.

1 Unit Available
6089 Lake Front DR
6089 Lakefront Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Escape the harsh winters to sunny Southwest Florida with this adorable 2 story townhome! This pet friendly property is located only a short distance from all local Fort Myers Beaches, and allows for a quiet setting with a private patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Harlem Heights, FL

Finding an apartment in Harlem Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

