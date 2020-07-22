Apartment List
/
FL
/
harlem heights
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:52 PM

166 Apartments for rent in Harlem Heights, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Harlem Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
7150 Church ST
7150 Church Street, Harlem Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home located near Health Park hospital and the beaches. This home is all tile throughout and interior was recently painted. There is interior laundry room with washer and dryer, storage shed behind carport.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
11701 Olivetti LN
11701 Olivetti Ln, Harlem Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
Welcome to Majestic Palms! You will fall in love with this BRAND NEW 3-bedroom 3-bath home at the highly sought after Majestic Palms.
Results within 1 mile of Harlem Heights
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
41 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105
16182 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1749 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for move in on December 1st! Live with nature's serenity in this 2-story town home with a lake view! Located within the gated community of Sail Harbour, enjoy your days off at the community pool and enjoy a wide variety of nearby

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
11021 Gulf Reflections DR
11021 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE $3200 mo. or OFF SEASON $1550 MO. **NO PETS- NO SMOKING COMMUNITY --FURNISHED TURNKEY, QUEEN BEDS PLUS SLEEP SOFA, 4 TV W/ CABLE. Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
11041 Gulf Reflections DR
11041 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON **NO PETS- NO SMOKING --FURNISHED TURNKEY,Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach & Sanibel. This is a spacious 2/2 floor-plan on the third floor WITH ELEVATOR. Eat-in kitchen & breakfast bar. Tiles floors with carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
15031 Sandpiper Preserve BLVD
15031 Sandpiper Preserve Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Lovely lakefront 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with den condo in the Awesome Tortuga community. This 1st floor condo has more than 1600 sq ft of living space- Open Concept - Large Great Room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
14690 Olde Millpond CT
14690 Olde Millpond Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Great little neighborhood in Gulf Harbour Golf & Country Club Close to shopping and beaches. These homes have not come up for rent very often. Spacious 2 bedrooms with Den. Two car garage, private yard, and patio.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
15030 Sandpiper Preserve BLVD
15030 Sandpiper Preserve Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This beautiful condo is available to rent Tuesday 1/5/2021- Monday 4/5/2021- owners would like 1 - 3 month rental- they are not willing to split months at this time. Absolutely stunning 2nd floor Tortuga Condo.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
9836 Catena WAY
9836 Catena Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3/2.5 1,819 sqft. 2 story town home in the gated community of Sail Harbour.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
11261 Jacana CT
11261 Jacana Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE JANUARY & APRIL 2021 ONLY!$4000 + 11.5% SALES TAX. FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021 ARE RENTED!Off season $1800 per month + 11.5% sales tax.This 2 bedroom +den (which offers 2 twin beds),it is a 3 BEDROOM.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
9809 Boraso WAY
9809 Boraso Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Rarely available Designer furnished home in a Gated Community. Close to Beaches, Parks, Library, Shopping and Medical Care. This is one of the most exquisite units in all of Sail Harbour. The decor has a fun and calming effect.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
9911 Las Casas DR
9911 Las Casas Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Newly updated 2-2BA home with 2 car garage is conveniently located in a quiet gated community just minutes to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel. Shopping, library and hospital are nearby.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
9810 Healthpark CIR
9810 Healthpark Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful Large End Unit Townhouse Apartment in a Gated Community close to Beaches, Wa-Ke-Hatchee Community Park, Lakes Park Library and Health Park Hospital. Nice open floor plan. Huge Master Suite with walk in closet and sitting/office area.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
15048 Tamarind Cay CT
15048 Tamarind Cay Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
AVAILABLE MONTH TO MONTH FROM MAY 2020 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 1800 +11.5 % SALES TAX! DECEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 4300 +11.5 SALES TAX! CONDO IS ALREADY RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
15821 Portofino Springs BLVD
15821 Portofino Springs Boulevard, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Annual Rental. Elegant lines, modern amenities combine with Mediterranean style in this amazing community inside the Healthpark neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
14596 Abaco Lakes DR
14596 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern luxury home close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and schools. Enjoys this beautiful home in desirable LUCAYA. Your single family home is located close to the pool and clubhouse/Tiki hut. Enjoy the lakeview and watch the birds.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
14356 Harbour Landings DR
14356 Harbour Landings Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MARINA FRONT VIEWS from this furnished condo in Harbour Landings. Located on the second floor of living and recently renovated and updated with new furnishings, etc.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
16141 Via Solera CIR
16141 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
More pictures coming soon! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage end unit in Sail Harbour. Huge unit and oversized rooms galore! White cabinets throughout, newer white appliances, ceramic tile in entry, kitchen and baths, and crown molding throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
11001 Gulf Reflections DR
11001 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
****HAVE JANUARY 2021 OPEN FOR $3000/MTH. FEB/MARCH IS RENTED 2021. GULF REFLECTIONS is a small cozy community with 3 buildings/towers overlooking a pretty pond and fountain.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
15393 Bellamar CIR
15393 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for seasonal rental. Close to the beaches, restaurants, shopping, hospital and grocery stores. It's fully furnished and all tiled, located in a Gated community, Club House & pool/spa. This location is very popular for snowbirds.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
14985 Rivers Edge CT
14985 Rivers Edge Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Come enjoy this lakefront condo minutes from the beach! This seasonal 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished residence is being offered for January and February of 2020! A light and airy condo which offers two master suites and just had the floors and walls

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
15417 Bellamar CIR
15417 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Well appointed Fully Furnished and equipped. This ground floor unit, offers 1,100 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. All Tile, master has King bed and 2nd bedrm has queen, the 3rd bdrm set up as office and has pull out futon.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
14971 Rivers Edge CT
14971 Rivers Edge Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Fantastic first floor unfurnished unit in Longpond Village overlooking the golf course available for rent annually. 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - one of the bedrooms has a Murphy bed/desk for multi-use. New wood flooring in the Master Bedroom and Living Room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Harlem Heights, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Harlem Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
Punta Gorda, FLPelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLLely Resort, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNorth Port, FLSouth Venice, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLMcGregor, FLSt. James City, FLLely, FLTice, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FLVineyards, FLGateway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University