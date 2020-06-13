Apartment List
172 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Iona, FL

Finding an apartment in Iona that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.

1 Unit Available
13420 Hidden Palms CV
13420 Hidden Palms Cv, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1/2 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Come check out the new fresh look in apartment lifestyle. At Bent Palms you can enjoy a small community charm with a "Close to everything" feel.

1 Unit Available
16171 Kelly Woods DR
16171 Kelly Woods Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
AVAILABLE NOW! Summer and Fall. January February March 2021 BOOKED - A great panoramic view of theboth golf course and lakes . All yours at gated golf course community of Kelly Greens Golf and Country Club. Nicely furnished pool home.

1 Unit Available
16550 Bent Palms CV
16550 Bent Palms Cv, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
1/2 OFF THE FIRST MONTH RENT! Come check out the new fresh look in apartment lifestyle. At Bent Palms you can enjoy a small community charm with a "Close to everything" feel.

1 Unit Available
13411 Hidden Palms CV
13411 Hidden Palms Cv, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT! Luxury community with pool located only minutes to world class beaches, shopping, and restaurants just minutes off beautiful McGregor Blvd.

1 Unit Available
16541 Bent Palms CV
16541 Bent Palms Cv, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1/2 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Come check out the new fresh look in apartment lifestyle. At Bent Palms you can enjoy a small community charm with a "Close to everything" feel.
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.

Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
5614 Delido CT
5614 Delido Court, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Description Fully Furnished Vacation Rental home available for your holiday get-away. Located on a gulf access canal in the Yacht Club area, this home is located in a quaint neighborhood. 2 bedrooms 1 bath with comfortable sleeping for 4.

McGregor
1 Unit Available
5260 S Landings DR
5260 South Landings Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Totally updated condo ready to move right in. Tile floors, updated kitchen with granite and kit cabinets, new stainless appliances including wine fridge. Huge terrace, large walk in closets makes this a great find.

Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1037 Dolphin Drive
1037 Dolphin Drive, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1500 sqft
3 Bed * 2 Bath * POOL & Garage * This fantastic home is located in the historical section of Cape Coral within walking distance to the yacht club beach * Fishing and boating community * This home features a large area for sunning as well as a screen
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
34 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,073
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
20 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
83 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
3 Units Available
Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive, Villas, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$942
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pine Meadows invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Pine Meadows provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Fort Myers.
4 Units Available
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heronwood Apartments is the perfect apartment community for you; we strive to give you all the comforts of home, at an affordable price. Our apartment community is loaded with amenities to make your life easier.

Bowling Green
1 Unit Available
4856 Deleon Street
4856 Deleon Street, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1310 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Carillon Woods
1 Unit Available
65 Timberland Circle S
65 Timberland Circle South, Fort Myers, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3687 sqft
65 Timberland Circle S Available 07/15/20 Carillon Woods **Coming Soon** - Custom built pool home in the gorgeous community of Carillon Woods located just off McGregor and Matthew.

1 Unit Available
1174 Lake Mcgregor Dr
1174 Lake McGregor Dr, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1325 sqft
BRAND NEW - WATER FRONT DUPLEX!! - Property Id: 294588 Beautiful new construction duplex with water view! Enjoy the best upgrades offered- Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances ,front load washer & dryer, High ceilings, Grey tile floor,

Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3323 SE 19 AVE
3323 Southeast 19th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Short Term Home - On a Direct Access Canal with tie up on cement dock. 3 bedroom 2 bath Furnished home - one car garage available - side room available screened in. Great Location close to restaurant's, shopping and downtown Cape Coral.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Iona, FL

Finding an apartment in Iona that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

