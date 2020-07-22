Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:35 PM

142 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Harlem Heights, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Harlem Heights should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both y... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
15081 Woodrich Bend CT
15081 Woodrich Bend Ct, Harlem Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
Located in South Fort Myers. Community offers basketball court, pool, 2 fishing piers, club house, 2 swimming pools, jacuzzi, BBQ/Picnic area to enjoy sunny Florida. Large pets are welcome. Low & easy move in cost.
Results within 1 mile of Harlem Heights
1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
41 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Results within 5 miles of Harlem Heights
1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
35 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,179
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,167
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
1 of 54

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
16 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
1 of 18

Last updated July 21 at 01:11 AM
26 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1256 sqft
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heronwood Apartments is the perfect apartment community for you; we strive to give you all the comforts of home, at an affordable price. Our apartment community is loaded with amenities to make your life easier.
1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 12:05 PM
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
16737 Pheasant CT
16737 Pheasant Court, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
FORT MYERS ANNUAL RENTAL HOME - COMPLETELY REMODELED & MODERNIZED unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single car garage home located in the popular, guard gated community of The Forest! Within Pheasant Court Villas section, this amazing home features new

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1174 Lake Mcgregor Dr
1174 Lake McGregor Dr, Cypress Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1325 sqft
BRAND NEW - WATER FRONT DUPLEX!! - Property Id: 294588 Beautiful new construction duplex with water view! Enjoy the best upgrades offered- Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances ,front load washer & dryer, High ceilings, Grey tile floor,

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4
1706 Park Meadows Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1300 sqft
1706 Park Meadows Drive, 4 Available 08/01/20 Parkwoods **Coming Soon** - IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION! Looks Brand New! Reconditioned 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Parkwoods. Located in South Fort Myers at College and Summerlin Rd.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12365 Woodrose Court, 4
12365 Woodrose Court, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1725 sqft
Parkwoods - Hurry, there's no time to waste.......this rarely available 1725 square foot 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
5318 SW 11th AVE
5318 Southwest 11th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1472 sqft
Sandpiper Villa - Short Term Rental: Jan - April $6000, May - Nov $4500, Dec $6000 A Direct Gulf Access home in Southwest Cape Coral. Completely remodeled and appointed with contemporary furnishings.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1660 Pine Valley DR
1660 Pine Valley Drive, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Last-minute seasonal rental, experience what the sunshine state has to offer! Excellent community with plenty of things to do, golf course included, pools throughout the community, courtyards that face the golf course, the clubhouse includes a

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
5353 Darby CT
5353 Darby Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
PARADISE DARBY Short Term Rental AUGUST 2020 AVAILABLE, $2500.2021 SEASON BOOKED Quality remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage pool home in prestigious Yacht Club area of Cape Coral.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
9059 Spring Mountain WAY
9059 Spring Mountain Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Turnkey 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in beautiful Laguna Lakes Community. Beautifully and comfortablly updagted. Two car garage with lake view. Laguna Lakes has great ammenities and located near the beautiful beaches of SW FL.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
3323 SE 19 AVE
3323 Southeast 19th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Short Term Home Rental $1450 out of season July - November AVAILABLE! - On a Direct Access Canal with tie up on cement dock. 3 bedroom 2 bath Furnished home - one car garage available - side room available screened in.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
14500 Summerlin Trace CT
14500 Summerlin Trace Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Turnkey and ready to go! Bring your furry friend to this top floor condo in a quite centrally located community.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
McGregor
621 Astarias CIR
621 Astarias Circle, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,888sq.ft., single family home located in the Las Palmas neighborhood, just off of McGregor Blvd.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
1009 SE 46th LN
1009 Southeast 46th Lane, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Looking for Gulf Access and walking distance to downtown Cape Coral restaurants, shopping and amazing events....

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4904 Vincennes ST
4904 Vincennes Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
PETS ALLOWED.....Hard to find.. 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom~~2nd Floor~~townhouse style condo, on GULF ACCESS water in Cape Coral. Unique design with 3rd bedroom with full bathroom on the next floor. All the bedrooms have large walk in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Harlem Heights, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Harlem Heights should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Harlem Heights may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Harlem Heights. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

