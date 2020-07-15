/
3 bedroom apartments
178 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harlem Heights, FL
1 Unit Available
10640 Clear Lake Loop RD
10640 Clear Lake Loop, Harlem Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10640 Clear Lake Loop RD in Harlem Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
11701 Olivetti LN
11701 Olivetti Ln, Harlem Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
Welcome to Majestic Palms! You will fall in love with this BRAND NEW 3-bedroom 3-bath home at the highly sought after Majestic Palms.
1 Unit Available
7150 Church ST
7150 Church Street, Harlem Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home located near Health Park hospital and the beaches. This home is all tile throughout and interior was recently painted. There is interior laundry room with washer and dryer, storage shed behind carport.
42 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
1 Unit Available
9290 Belleza Way
9290 Belleza Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1652 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Laguna Lakes - This stunning 3 bedroom 2 bathroom pool home, located in Laguna Lakes is available for off season (now through December 31st, 2020). The whole home is beautifully furnished, with upgrades galore.
1 Unit Available
9810 Healthpark CIR
9810 Healthpark Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful Large End Unit Townhouse Apartment in a Gated Community close to Beaches, Wa-Ke-Hatchee Community Park, Lakes Park Library and Health Park Hospital. Nice open floor plan. Huge Master Suite with walk in closet and sitting/office area.
1 Unit Available
McGregor
119 Placid DR
119 Placid Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
This furnished home is Florida living at it's best. Located on a quiet street on a deep water canal, which is centrally located just 6 miles from Sanibel or Fort Myers Beach.
1 Unit Available
14356 Harbour Landings DR
14356 Harbour Landings Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MARINA FRONT VIEWS from this furnished condo in Harbour Landings. Located on the second floor of living and recently renovated and updated with new furnishings, etc.
1 Unit Available
15417 Bellamar CIR
15417 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Well appointed Fully Furnished and equipped. This ground floor unit, offers 1,100 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. All Tile, master has King bed and 2nd bedrm has queen, the 3rd bdrm set up as office and has pull out futon.
1 Unit Available
14871 Crescent Cove DR
14871 Crescent Cove Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Charming updated three bedroom single family cottage style home with an enclosed sunroom. Also has attached garage.
1 Unit Available
14580 Grande Cay CIR
14580 Grande Cay Circle, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Available Now! * Prime vacation rental location! * Spectacular view of Lake and Golf course from large screened balcony. Large 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished condo in * Grande Cay development of Gulf Harbour. * (golf not included).
1 Unit Available
7124 Blanquilla CT
7124 Blanquilla Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
It's time to book that Winter Getaway! Don't let this one pass you by. Located in a very desirable South Fort Myers Location. Only minutes to the most beautiful beaches in the world, including Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach.
1 Unit Available
9809 Boraso WAY
9809 Boraso Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Rarely available Designer furnished home in a Gated Community. Close to Beaches, Parks, Library, Shopping and Medical Care. This is one of the most exquisite units in all of Sail Harbour. The decor has a fun and calming effect.
1 Unit Available
15048 Tamarind Cay CT
15048 Tamarind Cay Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
AVAILABLE MONTH TO MONTH FROM MAY 2020 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 1800 +11.5 % SALES TAX! DECEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 4300 +11.5 SALES TAX! CONDO IS ALREADY RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021.
1 Unit Available
14971 Rivers Edge CT
14971 Rivers Edge Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Fantastic first floor unfurnished unit in Longpond Village overlooking the golf course available for rent annually. 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - one of the bedrooms has a Murphy bed/desk for multi-use. New wood flooring in the Master Bedroom and Living Room.
1 Unit Available
16034 Via Solera CIR
16034 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
This handicap friendly Mediterranean style town home is in the gated community of Sail Harbour.
1 Unit Available
16655 Lake Circle Dr Apt 821
16655 Lake Circle Dr, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1440 sqft
WOW! Here's your chance! Amazing South Fort Myers Location approximately 3 miles to the beach! Easy access to both Ft Myers Beach and Sanibel! Gorgeous 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath condo on the 2nd floor! Enjoy a gorgeous lake view from your
1 Unit Available
15360 Bellamar Circle, 3523
15360 Bellamar Cir 3523, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1043 sqft
Bellamar at Beachwalk - This turnkey second floor condo features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Just steps to the pool and clubhouse and only minutes to the beach.
1 Unit Available
14979 Rivers Edge CT
14979 Rivers Edge Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
RENTED JANUARY-APRIL 2021!!MONTH TO MONTH AVAILABLE STARTING IN JUNE,2020 $1500 per month + 11.5% Sales Tax.NEW TILE FLOORS! BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET.
1 Unit Available
15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202
15605 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1287 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom Vacation Rental - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in the Gardens of Beachwalk, is available for a seasonal/vacation rental for the 2021 season. All appliances are included, as well as, all furnishings and housewares.
1 Unit Available
15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621
15550 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1809 sqft
Bellamar at Beachwalk - Turn key furnished, second floor condo in the beautiful gated community of Bellamar at Beachwalk in South Fort Myers. This large and spacious coach home sleeps 6-8 people comfortably with three queen bed and two twin beds.
1 Unit Available
9836 Catena WAY
9836 Catena Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3/2.5 1,819 sqft. 2 story town home in the gated community of Sail Harbour.
1 Unit Available
11261 Jacana CT
11261 Jacana Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE JANUARY & APRIL 2021 ONLY!$4000 + 11.5% SALES TAX. FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021 ARE RENTED!Off season $1800 per month + 11.5% sales tax.This 2 bedroom +den (which offers 2 twin beds),it is a 3 BEDROOM.
1 Unit Available
15585 Ocean Walk CIR
15585 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo includes a solarium and a garage. Located in the gated community of The Gardens at Beachwalk and close to the beach, you can enjoy everything that the area has to offer.
