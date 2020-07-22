Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

262 Apartments for rent in Harlem Heights, FL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Harlem Heights means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
15081 Woodrich Bend CT
15081 Woodrich Bend Ct, Harlem Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
Located in South Fort Myers. Community offers basketball court, pool, 2 fishing piers, club house, 2 swimming pools, jacuzzi, BBQ/Picnic area to enjoy sunny Florida. Large pets are welcome. Low & easy move in cost.

1 Unit Available
11701 Olivetti LN
11701 Olivetti Ln, Harlem Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
Welcome to Majestic Palms! You will fall in love with this BRAND NEW 3-bedroom 3-bath home at the highly sought after Majestic Palms.
Verified

$
41 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.

1 Unit Available
15605 Ocean Walk Cir Unit 202
15605 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1287 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom Vacation Rental - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in the Gardens of Beachwalk, is available for a seasonal/vacation rental for the 2021 season. All appliances are included, as well as, all furnishings and housewares.

1 Unit Available
9290 Belleza Way
9290 Belleza Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1652 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Laguna Lakes - This stunning 3 bedroom 2 bathroom pool home, located in Laguna Lakes is available for off season (now through December 31st, 2020). The whole home is beautifully furnished, with upgrades galore.

1 Unit Available
15360 Bellamar Circle, 3523
15360 Bellamar Cir 3523, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1043 sqft
Bellamar at Beachwalk - This turnkey second floor condo features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Just steps to the pool and clubhouse and only minutes to the beach.

1 Unit Available
15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621
15550 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1809 sqft
Bellamar at Beachwalk - Turn key furnished, second floor condo in the beautiful gated community of Bellamar at Beachwalk in South Fort Myers. This large and spacious coach home sleeps 6-8 people comfortably with three queen beds and two twin beds.

1 Unit Available
15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204
15630 Ocean Walk Cir 204, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
The Gardens at Beachwalk - LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BEACHES! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is fully furnished and is centrally located. You you are just minutes from restaurants, shopping and services. Can't beat this location......

1 Unit Available
16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105
16182 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1749 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for move in on December 1st! Live with nature's serenity in this 2-story town home with a lake view! Located within the gated community of Sail Harbour, enjoy your days off at the community pool and enjoy a wide variety of nearby

1 Unit Available
16655 Lake Circle Dr Apt 821
16655 Lake Circle Dr, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1440 sqft
WOW! Here's your chance! Amazing South Fort Myers Location approximately 3 miles to the beach! Easy access to both Ft Myers Beach and Sanibel! Gorgeous 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath condo on the 2nd floor! Enjoy a gorgeous lake view from your

1 Unit Available
11021 Gulf Reflections DR
11021 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE $3200 mo. or OFF SEASON $1550 MO. **NO PETS- NO SMOKING COMMUNITY --FURNISHED TURNKEY, QUEEN BEDS PLUS SLEEP SOFA, 4 TV W/ CABLE. Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.

1 Unit Available
11041 Gulf Reflections DR
11041 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON **NO PETS- NO SMOKING --FURNISHED TURNKEY,Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach & Sanibel. This is a spacious 2/2 floor-plan on the third floor WITH ELEVATOR. Eat-in kitchen & breakfast bar. Tiles floors with carpet in the bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
15031 Sandpiper Preserve BLVD
15031 Sandpiper Preserve Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Lovely lakefront 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with den condo in the Awesome Tortuga community. This 1st floor condo has more than 1600 sq ft of living space- Open Concept - Large Great Room.

1 Unit Available
9460 Sardinia WAY
9460 Sardinia Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Stunning Mediterranean style townhome available for rent. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Nestled in the heart of THE FLORIDA RIVIERA.

1 Unit Available
14537 Abaco Lakes DR
14537 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
This unit is rented for Season 2020 Available for May 2019-December 2019 short term rental at Off- Season rate. This is a great unit in the popular Lucaya community- right off of McGregor- about 5 miles from the North end of Fort Myers Beach.

1 Unit Available
15030 Sandpiper Preserve BLVD
15030 Sandpiper Preserve Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This beautiful condo is available to rent Tuesday 1/5/2021- Monday 4/5/2021- owners would like 1 - 3 month rental- they are not willing to split months at this time. Absolutely stunning 2nd floor Tortuga Condo.

1 Unit Available
9836 Catena WAY
9836 Catena Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3/2.5 1,819 sqft. 2 story town home in the gated community of Sail Harbour.

1 Unit Available
11261 Jacana CT
11261 Jacana Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE JANUARY & APRIL 2021 ONLY!$4000 + 11.5% SALES TAX. FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021 ARE RENTED!Off season $1800 per month + 11.5% sales tax.This 2 bedroom +den (which offers 2 twin beds),it is a 3 BEDROOM.

1 Unit Available
9911 Las Casas DR
9911 Las Casas Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Newly updated 2-2BA home with 2 car garage is conveniently located in a quiet gated community just minutes to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel. Shopping, library and hospital are nearby.

1 Unit Available
9810 Healthpark CIR
9810 Healthpark Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful Large End Unit Townhouse Apartment in a Gated Community close to Beaches, Wa-Ke-Hatchee Community Park, Lakes Park Library and Health Park Hospital. Nice open floor plan. Huge Master Suite with walk in closet and sitting/office area.

1 Unit Available
14979 Rivers Edge CT
14979 Rivers Edge Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
RENTED JANUARY-APRIL 2021!!MONTH TO MONTH AVAILABLE STARTING IN JUNE,2020 $1500 per month + 11.5% Sales Tax.NEW TILE FLOORS! BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET.

1 Unit Available
15821 Portofino Springs BLVD
15821 Portofino Springs Boulevard, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Annual Rental. Elegant lines, modern amenities combine with Mediterranean style in this amazing community inside the Healthpark neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
14513 Abaco Lakes DR
14513 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
This beautifully decorated and well appointed 2nd floor condo is in the new, quiet, secure, gated community of Lucaya; one of the most sought after locations in Ft. Myers! It is close to everything yet quietly tucked away.

1 Unit Available
14593 Abaco Lakes DR
14593 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Live in one of the best communities in South Fort Myers, close to beaches, restaurants, shopping and much more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Harlem Heights, FL

Finding apartments with a pool in Harlem Heights means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Harlem Heights could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

