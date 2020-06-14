Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:18 AM

151 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Three Oaks, FL

Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
The Reef
10121 Shephard St, Three Oaks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$885
4 Bedrooms
$745
5 Bedrooms
$785
Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
17511 Sterling Lake DR
17511 Sterling Lake Drive, Three Oaks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
RARELY AVAILABLE!! Naples Living at Ft Myers prices! Single family home in The Enclave/The Lakes at Three Oaks. 4 bedrooms, a den/study, family room, dining/living room and 3 full baths.
Results within 1 mile of Three Oaks
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
19 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,139
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 2 at 06:06pm
$
16 Units Available
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
1385 sqft
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9062 FRANK RD RIGHT SIDE
9062 Frank Road, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1157 sqft
Unit RIGHT SIDE Available 07/01/20 MODERN NEWLY UPDATED 2/2 DUPLEX - Property Id: 128721 Newer and completely updated duplex right side unit. White luxury vinyl laminate flooring and grey newly painted in entire home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10210 Tin Maple DR
10210 Tin Maple Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This townhome is available for move in August 1st 2015! FGCU Roommate friendly AS WELL AS PET FRIENDLY! Quite the rare breed here.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
18593 Miami BLVD
18593 Miami Boulevard, San Carlos Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Rarely available 4/2 in popular San Carlos Park. Laminate flooring throughout and granite countertops in the kitchen and baths.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
17529 Butler Road
17529 Butler Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1596 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
17389 Kentucky Road
17389 Kentucky Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1342 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
10636 Jackson Square DR
10636 Jackson Square Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3348 sqft
This shows just like a model home. Come take a look and you will not be disappointed.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
8349 Cardinal Road
8349 Cardinal Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1389 sqft
Built in 1996 3 Bedroom * 2 Bath House W/ 2 Car Garage & FENCED YARD * 1389 Sq. Ft.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10132 North Silver Palm DR
10132 North Silver Palm Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2063 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st. This spacious home in desirable location of Copper Oaks at Three Oaks features 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and a two car attached garage. Home is offered unfurnished, has laundry in residence, tile in common areas/new carpet in bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Three Oaks
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
35 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,073
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
42 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1307 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
13 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,124
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,403
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1097 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
Waterman Daniels
49 Units Available
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,270
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Estero, FL, are light, bright, and extraordinarily spacious, featuring stylish features and designer details throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21109 Bella Terra Blvd
21109 Bella Terra Boulevard, Estero, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2032 sqft
Seasonal Rental Lake view Pool Home in Bella Terra - Home offers 4 bedrooms with 3 baths. Besides master suite, home offers in law or guest bedroom with private bathroom. Master offers his and hers sinks, and his and hers walk in closets.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6433 Morgan La Fee LN
6433 Morgan La Fee Lane, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
Ask about the Move In Special! Rare and unique rental home now available in Camelot right off Daniels Pkwy just 1 minute from US41...

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
18252 Creekside Preserve LOOP
18252 Creekside Preserve Loop, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1525 sqft
Welcome to Creekside Preserve, a Gated Community and PET FRIENDLY! AVAILABLE NOW this luxury Coach Home is just like new.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13615 Eagle Ridge DR
13615 Eagle Ridge Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
Gorgeous first floor condominium in Fort Myers -Available annually. Just 20 minutes from the airport and the world-class beaches of Sanibel and Fort Myers. Spaciously appointed, this private retreat offers 2-bedrooms, plus 2 baths.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
24100 S Tamiami TRL
24100 S Tamiami Trl, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,955
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Diamond Oaks Village is a 55+ community providing modern one and two-bedroom apartments. We are pet friendly! The Avesso model is a 1 bedroom 1 bath unit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
17330 W Carnegie CIR
17330 West Carnegie Circle, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
LAKEFRONT, 1ST FLOOR CONDO IN THE HEART OF S FT MYERS NEAR ALICO AND US 41. THIS UNIT HAS JUST BEEN FULLY UPDATED, PAINTED AND CLEANED. THE OUTDOOR LIVING AND VIEW ON THIS UNIT IS AMAZING.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Three Oaks, FL

Finding an apartment in Three Oaks that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

