Apartment List
/
FL
/
fort myers beach
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

128 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fort Myers Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Fort Myers Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7300 Estero Blvd PH-1
7300 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
520 sqft
Penthouse on Fort Myers Beach!! - Property Id: 294632 Penthouse with White sand Beach & Back Bay Views! Beautiful white sand of Fort Myers Beach only steps away. Huge pool with shower and loungers for all tenants.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
135 Gulfview AVE
135 Gulfview Avenue, Fort Myers Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1963 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Spend your vacation at the beach! This beautifully renovated home situated across the street from the white sandy beach.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Myers Beach
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9059 Spring Mountain WAY
9059 Spring Mountain Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Turnkey 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in beautiful Laguna Lakes Community. Beautifully and comfortablly updagted. Two car garage with lake view. Laguna Lakes has great ammenities and located near the beautiful beaches of SW FL.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13420 Hidden Palms CV
13420 Hidden Palms Cv, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1/2 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Come check out the new fresh look in apartment lifestyle. At Bent Palms you can enjoy a small community charm with a "Close to everything" feel.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bonita Beach
1 Unit Available
26000 Hickory BLVD
26000 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1058 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW FOR THE OFF SEASON AT A VERY ATTRACTIVE PRICE! Enjoy life on the beach instead of the snow in this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Casa Bonita 1. The owners have made numerous upgrades to the condo and it shows well.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
16171 Kelly Woods DR
16171 Kelly Woods Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
AVAILABLE NOW! Summer and Fall. January February March 2021 BOOKED - A great panoramic view of theboth golf course and lakes . All yours at gated golf course community of Kelly Greens Golf and Country Club. Nicely furnished pool home.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
16550 Bent Palms CV
16550 Bent Palms Cv, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
1/2 OFF THE FIRST MONTH RENT! Come check out the new fresh look in apartment lifestyle. At Bent Palms you can enjoy a small community charm with a "Close to everything" feel.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13411 Hidden Palms CV
13411 Hidden Palms Cv, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT! Luxury community with pool located only minutes to world class beaches, shopping, and restaurants just minutes off beautiful McGregor Blvd.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
16541 Bent Palms CV
16541 Bent Palms Cv, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1/2 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Come check out the new fresh look in apartment lifestyle. At Bent Palms you can enjoy a small community charm with a "Close to everything" feel.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
20591 Porthole Court
20591 Porthole Court, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1891 sqft
Come check out this coastal 3/2 single family home is centrally located in Estero and has all the upgrades.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Spring Creek Village
1 Unit Available
24502 Redfish ST
24502 Redfish Street, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1014 sqft
This beautiful, recently renovated, ranch style home, located just off of US 41 and Coconut Rd., sits on a corner lot in Estero Bay Shores, in Bonita Springs, with a private dock and direct gulf access. No restrictions and no HOA.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
19902 Coconut Harbor CIR
19902 Coconut Harbor Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1876 sqft
Like new home for rent in gated community just off 41 with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, den, laundry room, screened lanai, and oversized 2-car garage. Neutral décor with upgrades throughout. Open floor plan. Lake view.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Myers Beach
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
43 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1307 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
34 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,073
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
19 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,139
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
30 Units Available
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1103 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/ balcony. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, coffee-bar, internet cafe. Ideal location near The Mercato shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes from Florida's Gulf beaches.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
$
Spanish Wells
4 Units Available
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1592 sqft
Welcome to Monterra at Bonita Springs, a luxurious apartment home community conveniently located in the heart of Bonita Springs, FL. Residents enjoy a lifestyle filled with exceptional amenities in a relaxing and peaceful setting.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,085
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,403
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1097 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Versol
28790 Versol Drive, Bonita Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1247 sqft
Versol is an upscale community featuring new studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes nestled in the tranquil area of Bonita Springs.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fort Myers Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Fort Myers Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Fort Myers Beach 1 BedroomsFort Myers Beach 2 BedroomsFort Myers Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFort Myers Beach 3 Bedrooms
Fort Myers Beach Apartments with BalconyFort Myers Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFort Myers Beach Apartments with ParkingFort Myers Beach Apartments with Pool
Fort Myers Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerFort Myers Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Myers Beach Furnished ApartmentsFort Myers Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University