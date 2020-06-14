Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

174 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in San Carlos Park, FL

Finding an apartment in San Carlos Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
9062 FRANK RD RIGHT SIDE
9062 Frank Road, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1157 sqft
Unit RIGHT SIDE Available 07/01/20 MODERN NEWLY UPDATED 2/2 DUPLEX - Property Id: 128721 Newer and completely updated duplex right side unit. White luxury vinyl laminate flooring and grey newly painted in entire home.

1 Unit Available
17330 W Carnegie CIR
17330 West Carnegie Circle, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
LAKEFRONT, 1ST FLOOR CONDO IN THE HEART OF S FT MYERS NEAR ALICO AND US 41. THIS UNIT HAS JUST BEEN FULLY UPDATED, PAINTED AND CLEANED. THE OUTDOOR LIVING AND VIEW ON THIS UNIT IS AMAZING.

1 Unit Available
18593 Miami BLVD
18593 Miami Boulevard, San Carlos Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Rarely available 4/2 in popular San Carlos Park. Laminate flooring throughout and granite countertops in the kitchen and baths.

1 Unit Available
17524 Dumont DR
17524 Dumont Drive, San Carlos Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,590
Tastefully updated 2 story Duplex home (right side of the house only) in San Carlos Park! There are lots of updates made in the last 2 years such as impact windows, new kitchen, new upstairs bathroom, new AC and new Water system with Reverse Osmosis

1 Unit Available
18529 Phlox Drive
18529 Phlox Drive, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1041 sqft
The best feature of this home is the sparkling pool! Updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an

1 Unit Available
17125 Antigua Road
17125 Antigua Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1405 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
17529 Butler Road
17529 Butler Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1596 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
17389 Kentucky Road
17389 Kentucky Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1342 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
19107 Evergreen Road
19107 Evergreen Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
1667 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
17370 Missouri Road
17370 Missouri Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1450 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
8349 Cardinal Road
8349 Cardinal Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1389 sqft
Built in 1996 3 Bedroom * 2 Bath House W/ 2 Car Garage & FENCED YARD * 1389 Sq. Ft.

1 Unit Available
7135 Greenwood Park CIR
7135 Greenwood Park Circle, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1810 sqft
Absolutely stunning, luxury style town home offers, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with a 2 car-garage in gated community w/views of Mullock Creek in South Fort Myers.

1 Unit Available
7370 Sea Island RD
7370 Sea Island Road, San Carlos Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1754 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage single family with a LONG driveway ideal for trailer, boat or easily able to fit multiple vehicles. Smack in the heart of San Carlos Park. Tile throughout with a large living area.
Results within 1 mile of San Carlos Park
43 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1307 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
53 Units Available
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1197 sqft
Our story begins with spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans that feature chef-inspired kitchens with custom cabinetry and granite countertops.
Contact for Availability
The Reef
10121 Shephard St, Three Oaks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$885
4 Bedrooms
$745
5 Bedrooms
$785
Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,270
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
16 Units Available
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
1385 sqft
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students.

1 Unit Available
18252 Creekside Preserve LOOP
18252 Creekside Preserve Loop, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1525 sqft
Welcome to Creekside Preserve, a Gated Community and PET FRIENDLY! AVAILABLE NOW this luxury Coach Home is just like new.

1 Unit Available
17511 Sterling Lake DR
17511 Sterling Lake Drive, Three Oaks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
RARELY AVAILABLE!! Naples Living at Ft Myers prices! Single family home in The Enclave/The Lakes at Three Oaks. 4 bedrooms, a den/study, family room, dining/living room and 3 full baths.

1 Unit Available
17491 Old Harmony DR
17491 Old Harmony Drive, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful end unit, 3br/2b with 2 car attached garage.

1 Unit Available
19902 Coconut Harbor CIR
19902 Coconut Harbor Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1876 sqft
Like new home for rent in gated community just off 41 with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, den, laundry room, screened lanai, and oversized 2-car garage. Neutral décor with upgrades throughout. Open floor plan. Lake view.
Results within 5 miles of San Carlos Park
35 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,073
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in San Carlos Park, FL

Finding an apartment in San Carlos Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

