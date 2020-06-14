Apartment List
198 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Villas, FL

Finding an apartment in Villas that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
3 Units Available
Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive, Villas, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$942
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pine Meadows invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Pine Meadows provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Fort Myers.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1660 Pine Valley DR
1660 Pine Valley Drive, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Last-minute seasonal rental, experience what the sunshine state has to offer! Excellent community with plenty of things to do, golf course included, pools throughout the community, courtyards that face the golf course, the clubhouse includes a

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6433 Morgan La Fee LN
6433 Morgan La Fee Lane, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
Ask about the Move In Special! Rare and unique rental home now available in Camelot right off Daniels Pkwy just 1 minute from US41...

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2249 Gorham AVE
2249 Gorham Avenue, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Booking now for 2021 Season. Seasonal rental available - 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Fenced yard with deck in back and screened lanai between house & laundry room. Small pet under 35 lbs allowed with owner approval.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
12591 Equestrian CIR
12591 Equestrian Circle, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Pet Friendly Condo in Fort Myers. Close to Cleveland Ave. and College it is centrally located and close to everything. The owner has taken great care of everything and it shows. Small dogs are welcome but no cats please.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 12:05pm
$
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
4 Units Available
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane, Cypress Lake, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heronwood Apartments is the perfect apartment community for you; we strive to give you all the comforts of home, at an affordable price. Our apartment community is loaded with amenities to make your life easier.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14500 Summerlin Trace CT
14500 Summerlin Trace Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Turnkey and ready to go! Bring your furry friend to this top floor condo in a quite centrally located community.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6461 Aragon WAY
6461 Aragon Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Wood flooring throughout the home with tile in wet areas. Stainless steel appliances. In home, Washer and Dryer included. Private screened lanai has additional storage area. Large resort pool is situated on a large lake.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14001 Lake Mahogany BLVD
14001 Lake Mahogany Boulevard, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
Great South Ft. Myers location. Close to many amenities, beach, shopping, dining and list goes on. This Coach home is located in a gated community that offers, community swimming pools, club house, exercise room, tennis courts and more.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7695 Tamara Lee CT
7695 Tamara Lee Court, Pine Manor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Price is for now until end of August.6 months lease fully furnished and will not un furnish. Nicely furnished and professionally decorated..

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6361 Aragon WAY
6361 Aragon Way, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Owner will rent as furnished, unfurnished or partially furnished. If prospective tenant wants to rent unfurnished owner will place furnishings in storage. Rent is $1,500 per month.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14931 Reflection Key CIR
14931 Reflection Key Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Very well run gated community. 1st floor 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Very private location, backs up to Lakes Park, yet close to everything in South Ft. Myers. Great floor plan. Backs up to Lakes Park.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
5469 Beaujolais Lane
5469 Beaujolaise Lane, Whiskey Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2540 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1299823 Gorgeous 4/2.5/3 pool home located on a canal in Whiskey Creek. This home has over 2500 sq.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14811 Reflection Key CIR
14811 Reflection Key Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1504 sqft
Stunning Unit just near the Causeway to both Fort Myers Beaches and Sanibel Island. RENTAL ONLY! Available NOW! Max 6 Months Lease, Paid in Advance. NO PETS PLEASE! Association will not allow Tenants to have Pets.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
269 Units Available
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1145 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
214 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,214
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
$
Forum
35 Units Available
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
42 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1307 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
Forum
8 Units Available
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Villas, FL

Finding an apartment in Villas that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

