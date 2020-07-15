/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 PM
177 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harlem Heights, FL
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15081 Woodrich Bend CT
15081 Woodrich Bend Ct, Harlem Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
Located in South Fort Myers. Community offers basketball court, pool, 2 fishing piers, club house, 2 swimming pools, jacuzzi, BBQ/Picnic area to enjoy sunny Florida. Large pets are welcome. Low & easy move in cost.
Results within 1 mile of Harlem Heights
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1144 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105
16182 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1749 sqft
Available for move in on December 1st! Live with nature's serenity in this 2-story town home with a lake view! Located within the gated community of Sail Harbour, enjoy your days off at the community pool and enjoy a wide variety of nearby
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11021 Gulf Reflections DR
11021 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
AVAILABLE $3200 mo. or OFF SEASON $1550 MO. **NO PETS- NO SMOKING COMMUNITY --FURNISHED TURNKEY, QUEEN BEDS PLUS SLEEP SOFA, 4 TV W/ CABLE. Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11041 Gulf Reflections DR
11041 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON **NO PETS- NO SMOKING --FURNISHED TURNKEY,Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach & Sanibel. This is a spacious 2/2 floor-plan on the third floor WITH ELEVATOR. Eat-in kitchen & breakfast bar. Tiles floors with carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15655 Ocean Walk CIR
15655 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
Charming 2 bedrooms 2 baths unit with plenty natural light on the dinning room area and the beautiful kitchen well equipped with a lot of cabinetry space, enjoy the sunset in your balcony with a gorgeous waterfront lake view.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11090 Harbour Yacht CT
11090 Harbour Yacht Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11090 Harbour Yacht CT in Iona. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
16033 Via Solera CIR
16033 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
Very Well Kept and Spacious 2 bedroom 2 and half baths townhome in the gated community of Sail Harbour. Basic Cable and Internet Included. Gated pool community that is near shopping, beaches, hospitals.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15011 Sandpiper Preserve BLVD
15011 Sandpiper Preserve Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful lakefront 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with den condo in the gated community of Tortuga. This second floor condo has vaulted ceilings, Open Concept - Large Great Room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14985 Rivers Edge CT
14985 Rivers Edge Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Come enjoy this lakefront condo minutes from the beach! This seasonal 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished residence is being offered for January and February of 2020! A light and airy condo which offers two master suites and just had the floors and walls
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
16575 Lake Circle DR
16575 Lake Circle Dr, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
No short term rentals at this time will be taken, this means less than 6 months and a day. 3 month or more rentals will be $2,800 a month.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15031 Sandpiper Preserve BLVD
15031 Sandpiper Preserve Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Lovely lakefront 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with den condo in the Awesome Tortuga community. This 1st floor condo has more than 1600 sq ft of living space- Open Concept - Large Great Room.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14537 Abaco Lakes DR
14537 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
This unit is rented for Season 2020 Available for May 2019-December 2019 short term rental at Off- Season rate. This is a great unit in the popular Lucaya community- right off of McGregor- about 5 miles from the North end of Fort Myers Beach.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14690 Olde Millpond CT
14690 Olde Millpond Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Great little neighborhood in Gulf Harbour Golf & Country Club Close to shopping and beaches. These homes have not come up for rent very often. Spacious 2 bedrooms with Den. Two car garage, private yard, and patio.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15393 Bellamar CIR
15393 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available for seasonal rental. Close to the beaches, restaurants, shopping, hospital and grocery stores. It's fully furnished and all tiled, located in a Gated community, Club House & pool/spa. This location is very popular for snowbirds.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14898 Crescent Cove DR
14898 Crescent Cove Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautifully decorated single-family pool/spa home with a two car garage in prestigious Gulf Harbour Yacht and Country Club, a gated community. Corner property overlooking golf course with privacy landscaping.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204
15630 Ocean Walk Cir 204, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
The Gardens at Beachwalk - LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BEACHES! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is fully furnished and is centrally located. You you are just minutes from restaurants, shopping and services. Can't beat this location......
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14596 Abaco Lakes DR
14596 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Modern luxury home close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and schools. Enjoys this beautiful home in desirable LUCAYA. Your single family home is located close to the pool and clubhouse/Tiki hut. Enjoy the lakeview and watch the birds.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9911 Las Casas DR
9911 Las Casas Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Newly updated 2-2BA home with 2 car garage is conveniently located in a quiet gated community just minutes to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel. Shopping, library and hospital are nearby.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14513 Abaco Lakes DR
14513 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
This beautifully decorated and well appointed 2nd floor condo is in the new, quiet, secure, gated community of Lucaya; one of the most sought after locations in Ft. Myers! It is close to everything yet quietly tucked away.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14593 Abaco Lakes DR
14593 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Live in one of the best communities in South Fort Myers, close to beaches, restaurants, shopping and much more.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11001 Gulf Reflections DR
11001 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
****HAVE JANUARY 2021 OPEN FOR $3000/MTH. FEB/MARCH IS RENTED 2021. GULF REFLECTIONS is a small cozy community with 3 buildings/towers overlooking a pretty pond and fountain.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15625 Ocean Walk CIR
15625 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
SHORT TERM FURNISHED: OPEN JANUARY 1 ONWARD. 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. BEACH WALK GARDENS FURNISHED 2 + 2 CONDO. JUST COME WITH YOUR SUITCASE. King in master and Queen in spare and big TV's in each room. Top floor, 2 flights of stairs.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
16243 Via Solera CIR
16243 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful former model with custom window treatments, upscale designer floor tile, large rooms, huge closets, pantry, breakfast bar, and more.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
Venice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLSt. James City, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL