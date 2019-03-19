All apartments in Harbor Bluffs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4438 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE

4438 Harbor Hills Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4438 Harbor Hills Dr, Harbor Bluffs, FL 33770
Harbor Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A charming 4 bed / 2 bath, 2244 sq ft home, nestled in desirable Harbor Hills. Your home is located on the end of an intracoastal waterway canal and does have water access with your own composite dock. You have the capability to launch a small boat / jet ski / canoe / paddle board, etc.. Your home, a ranch style with split plan has been updated with pleasing features through out. The interior features a large opened kitchen, tastefully remodeled with antique white colored cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful granite counter tops, spacious family room with crown molding eye appeasing ceramic tile (through out home); dining area that hosts 5 glass door (viewing the patio / dock / canal), updated tiled master step in shower, separate inside laundry facility. The garage has been converted into an additional room though, easily able to convert back to double car garage. Stepping out to the back of your home you quickly have a peaceful and tranquil setting. A large paved patio that extends out toward the dock , which provides a large space for entertainment. As a result, there is little yard work to be maintained. The in ground pool also features a spa at the far end which cascades water into the pool. Harbor Hills is perfectly located mid way down Indian Rocks road that within minutes you can be at several shopping areas / numerous amounts of restaurants / not to mention a few miles Indian rocks beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4438 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE have any available units?
4438 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harbor Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 4438 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE have?
Some of 4438 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4438 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4438 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4438 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4438 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harbor Bluffs.
Does 4438 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4438 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4438 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4438 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4438 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4438 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4438 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4438 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4438 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4438 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4438 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4438 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
