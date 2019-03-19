4438 HARBOR HILLS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

A charming 4 bed / 2 bath, 2244 sq ft home, nestled in desirable Harbor Hills. Your home is located on the end of an intracoastal waterway canal and does have water access with your own composite dock. You have the capability to launch a small boat / jet ski / canoe / paddle board, etc.. Your home, a ranch style with split plan has been updated with pleasing features through out. The interior features a large opened kitchen, tastefully remodeled with antique white colored cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful granite counter tops, spacious family room with crown molding eye appeasing ceramic tile (through out home); dining area that hosts 5 glass door (viewing the patio / dock / canal), updated tiled master step in shower, separate inside laundry facility. The garage has been converted into an additional room though, easily able to convert back to double car garage. Stepping out to the back of your home you quickly have a peaceful and tranquil setting. A large paved patio that extends out toward the dock , which provides a large space for entertainment. As a result, there is little yard work to be maintained. The in ground pool also features a spa at the far end which cascades water into the pool. Harbor Hills is perfectly located mid way down Indian Rocks road that within minutes you can be at several shopping areas / numerous amounts of restaurants / not to mention a few miles Indian rocks beach.