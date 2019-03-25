2940 W BAY DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Belleair Bluffs living just a walk over the bridge to the beach. This lovely second floor home offers 1,656 square feet of spacious living area. Unit #203 has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with an open floor plan, private access to a large screen covered balcony with ample room for patio furnishings. The kitchen is completely renovated with solid wood soft-close cabinets, quartz countertops, new top of the line Whirlpool appliances including a convection oven range and an oversized Stainless Steel Farm sink. The Master Suite boasts new engineered hardwood floors, a large walk-in closet, an extra-large soaking tub with a separate shower. The unit was freshly painted in 2016 and the A/C was replaced in 2018. There are two (2) assigned parking spots, 1 under the building and another at the rear of the building. Monthly cleaning services are in place, water, trash, sewer and Cable TV are all included. An application fee and renter's insurance policy are required. The gulf beaches are a short walk or bike ride over the bridge and shopping and dining options are literally steps away from your new home. The common areas include a fenced and gated heated pool area as well as lushly landscaped lawn. Vistas of Belleair is a unique 18-unit condominium situated high on a bluff and units are highly desirable. Don’t miss this opportunity to live in such an energetic community!