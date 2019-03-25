All apartments in Harbor Bluffs
Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:53 AM

2940 W BAY DRIVE

2940 West Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2940 West Bay Drive, Harbor Bluffs, FL 33770

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Belleair Bluffs living just a walk over the bridge to the beach. This lovely second floor home offers 1,656 square feet of spacious living area. Unit #203 has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with an open floor plan, private access to a large screen covered balcony with ample room for patio furnishings. The kitchen is completely renovated with solid wood soft-close cabinets, quartz countertops, new top of the line Whirlpool appliances including a convection oven range and an oversized Stainless Steel Farm sink. The Master Suite boasts new engineered hardwood floors, a large walk-in closet, an extra-large soaking tub with a separate shower. The unit was freshly painted in 2016 and the A/C was replaced in 2018. There are two (2) assigned parking spots, 1 under the building and another at the rear of the building. Monthly cleaning services are in place, water, trash, sewer and Cable TV are all included. An application fee and renter's insurance policy are required. The gulf beaches are a short walk or bike ride over the bridge and shopping and dining options are literally steps away from your new home. The common areas include a fenced and gated heated pool area as well as lushly landscaped lawn. Vistas of Belleair is a unique 18-unit condominium situated high on a bluff and units are highly desirable. Don’t miss this opportunity to live in such an energetic community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 W BAY DRIVE have any available units?
2940 W BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harbor Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 2940 W BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 2940 W BAY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 W BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2940 W BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 W BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2940 W BAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harbor Bluffs.
Does 2940 W BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2940 W BAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2940 W BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 W BAY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 W BAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2940 W BAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2940 W BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2940 W BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 W BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2940 W BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2940 W BAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2940 W BAY DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
