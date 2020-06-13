Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

118 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gulfport, FL

Finding an apartment in Gulfport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Gulfport
14 Units Available
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$980
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
3026 58th St S. Unit A
3026 58th Street South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
Top floor 2/1 Apartment close to DT gulfport - CALL AGENT DIRECTLY FOR SHOWINGS: 813-407-8990 360 VIDEO TOUR: https://app.immoviewer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5507 29th Avenue S Vacation Rental
5507 29th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
VACATION RENTAL - Downtown Gulfport - Fun, sun and a whole lot more Rate: $1400.00 month - 30 Day Minimum - 12.6% Seasonal Tax & 150.00 Cleaning Fee & 500.00 Deposit Available: April 2020 - (30 Day min stay) We are a small town, with a big heart.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5117 28TH AVENUE S
5117 28th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
600 sqft
1 bedroom in Gulfport's very desirable ART DISTRICT. Background/credit check required for all adult residents, $60 per person. No criminal or evictions accepted. 640 credit rating required. Pets accepted.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5850 24TH AVENUE S
5850 24th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1410 sqft
Gulfport Art District! Relax and enjoy your vacation in this gorgeous home that is walking distance to the water, pier, eclectic shops and world-class restaurants! Plenty of room to spread out with all the comforts of home in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath
Results within 1 mile of Gulfport
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
945 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
9 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
4160 12th Ave So
4160 12th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
872 sqft
Childs Park - St Petersburg - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the Childs Park area is available fro showings now. This home has a large fenced yard. New paint throughout inside, with newer appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B
4424 9th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
775 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - ST PETERSBURG, VINSETTA PARK - Newly Remodled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located in ST PETERSBURG, VINSETTA PARK, Just of 49TH Street South, Vinyl Flooring throughout home, White Shaker Cabinets, with Black Appliances in Kitchen,

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
1645 39TH ST S
1645 39th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1290 sqft
SPACIOUS RANCH STYLE 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH - ST PETERSBURG - THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME IS A PERFECT, COMES WITH OFF STREET PARKING & CARPORT, LARGE BACK YARD, NEW APPLIANCES ALONG WITH A FULL SIZE STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER, PLENTY OF STORAGE,

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
5613 Escondida Blvd. S.
5613 Escondida Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1670 sqft
5613 Escondida Blvd. S. Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath golf course fronting townhome in exclusive Playa Escondida - This townhome is in exclusive Playa Escondida, a highly sought after community in Isla Del Sol.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
3861 11th Ave S
3861 11th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1167 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Childs Park available for rent.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Bayview
1 Unit Available
2539 Kingston Street South
2539 Kingston Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1104 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
3468 17th Avenue South
3468 17th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1899 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Central Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4010 1st Avenue South
4010 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1847 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
4810 11th Avenue South
4810 11th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1284 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bayway Isles
1 Unit Available
4961 BACOPA LANE S
4961 Bacopa Ln S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
Amazing Waterfront Condo in BACOPA BAY. Luxury Remodeled Rental Condo with updated quality interior. New tile plank flooring throughout. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,340 sqft $2,500 per month unfurnished. Available for 12 month period.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4717 DOLPHIN CAY LANE S
4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1510 sqft
ANNUAL UNFURNISHED RENTAL.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
4250 13th Avenue South
4250 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
768 sqft
Welcome to St Petersburg, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities and in charge of lawn. -Close to 275, shopping and many amenities. -Recently remodeled, fresh paint and new roof.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6741 HIBISCUS AVENUE S
6741 Hibiscus Avenue South, Bear Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
724 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/1 bath to call home! Has a 1 car carport, a fenced back yard & close to shopping, restaurants and transit. Washer & dryer are included, tenant responsible for lawn care and all utilities. Tenants must pass a background check.

1 of 16

Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
3831 8th Avenue South
3831 8th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1050 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
4934 4th Avenue South
4934 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
926 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Gulfport
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
$
46 Units Available
Calais Park Lofts & Apartments
5800 Calais Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1532 sqft
Located in the oceanfront city of St. Petersburg. Perks of this complex include 24-hour maintenance, Jacuzzi tubs, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, attached garages and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gulfport, FL

Finding an apartment in Gulfport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

