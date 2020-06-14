Apartment List
193 Apartments for rent in South Bradenton, FL with gym

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Bradenton
12 Units Available
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4935 25th St. West #103
4935 25th Street West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
4935 25th St. West #103 Available 07/04/20 FULLY RENOVATED TOWNHOME w/ PRIVATE FENCED YARD - Renovated 1050 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath townhome with private fenced rear yard. All appliances included as well as washer/dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Samoset
1 Unit Available
305 30TH AVENUE W
305 30th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
924 sqft
55+ Community. 2nd floor in mid-rise building with elevator. Wood laminate flooring with carpet in the bedroom. Has a separate dining area plus a bonus room off kitchen. Patio is screened.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$951
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,086
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Bay Shore Gardens
24 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Bradenton
9 Units Available
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3610 59th Ave W
3610 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3610 59th Ave W in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 506
5310 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6033 34TH STREET STREET W
6033 34th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
942 sqft
First Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Condo in Harbor Pines with Pond View! Updated with New Paint, Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets, Fixtures and Appliances, and Tile Throughout the whole condo a few years ago. Washer and Dryer in Unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5310 26TH STREET W
5310 26th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3780 Pinebrook Circle
3780 Pinebrook Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1280 sqft
Fully FURNISHED 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo. This rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath, condo with a full size den is located on the 3rd floor with an absolutely amazing view of the golf course! The golf course is available for the renter to use.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3620 59TH AVENUE W
3620 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
912 sqft
If you have been looking for a quiet location with a wooded view, then you have to take a look at this! Two bedroom, two bath, second floor overlooking a wooded area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Terminal Park
1 Unit Available
2306 16TH STREET COURT W
2306 16th Street Court West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
565 sqft
Furnished mobile home in the 55+ community of Tropical Palms in Bradenton for annual rental only. This adorable mobile home has everything you could need. Lovely wood laminate flooring and ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3702 54TH DRIVE W
3702 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1215 sqft
This beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ground Floor Condo unit is Conveniently located at INTERNATIONAL IMG Academy, Gated community, within a short distance to community pool and spa, fitness center, and IMG facilities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3706 54TH DRIVE W
3706 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1439 sqft
Located on the campus of IMG this stunning Turn Key Furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Corner Unit on the Ground Floor overlooks the World Famous tennis courts at IMG Academy.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3844 59TH AVENUE W
3844 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
912 sqft
Available for 2021 season! Shhhh what a find! Completely remodeled second floor (no elevator) turn-key furnished condo. Two bedroom, two bath, front patio has utility closet with washer and dryer.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4570 PINEBROOK CIRCLE
4570 Pinebrook Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1256 sqft
Located on the third floor with access via stairs or elevator. Nicely furnished two bedroom, two bath with sweeping views of the Golf course and a pond.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4802 51ST STREET W
4802 51st Street West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1048 sqft
This ground floor 1BR/1 BA unit with generously sized screened lanai throws your cares to the wind. Securely situated in The Palms of Cortez, a gated community.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3615 59TH AVENUE W
3615 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
912 sqft
2nd floor unit with stair access only. Vaulted ceiling and a fireplace create a cozy atmosphere. Lake views from the screened lanai. Spacious Master Bedroom with full bath. Next door to IMG Academy.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Braden River East
64 Units Available
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$915
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1258 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Bradenton
54 Units Available
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
City Guide for South Bradenton, FL

"We were wrapped up in a blanket / Red wine buzz kickin' in / A little Sarasota moonlight / Driftwood fire burnin'" (-- Rascal Flatts, "Cool Thing")

Just some of the many cool things about the lifestyle of Sarasota, Florida--feel cozy and homely hanging on the beach at night. Located on the southwestern side of the state in Manatee County, South Bradenton is a wee 4.5 square miles of lush, sun-drenched property. This area is known for its numerous golf courses and fresh-water lakes and rivers. One of its most famous senior citizens, in fact, is Snooty the Manatee. He lives in the South Florida Museum in Bradenton and was born during the Truman presidency. And apparently, as his name suggests, maybe he's a bit opinionated? There is never a shortage of fun things to do and see in this coastal area. From riding horses in the Bay to relaxing along the miles of beaches that twist and turn along the coastline, this place is a special paradise just waiting for you to come home!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in South Bradenton, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to South Bradenton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

