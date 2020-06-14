193 Apartments for rent in South Bradenton, FL with gym
1 of 19
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 13
1 of 37
1 of 97
1 of 23
1 of 1
1 of 19
1 of 47
1 of 18
1 of 24
1 of 50
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 28
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 19
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 29
"We were wrapped up in a blanket / Red wine buzz kickin' in / A little Sarasota moonlight / Driftwood fire burnin'" (-- Rascal Flatts, "Cool Thing")
Just some of the many cool things about the lifestyle of Sarasota, Florida--feel cozy and homely hanging on the beach at night. Located on the southwestern side of the state in Manatee County, South Bradenton is a wee 4.5 square miles of lush, sun-drenched property. This area is known for its numerous golf courses and fresh-water lakes and rivers. One of its most famous senior citizens, in fact, is Snooty the Manatee. He lives in the South Florida Museum in Bradenton and was born during the Truman presidency. And apparently, as his name suggests, maybe he's a bit opinionated? There is never a shortage of fun things to do and see in this coastal area. From riding horses in the Bay to relaxing along the miles of beaches that twist and turn along the coastline, this place is a special paradise just waiting for you to come home! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to South Bradenton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.