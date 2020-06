Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 baths home features a split floor plan with ceramic tile throughout!! Formal living and dining room combo! Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space opens to a large family room! Retreat to your master bedroom with private master bath and large walk-in closet! The 3 secondary rooms are amply sized! Enjoy the oversized screened in patio and private fenced back yard. Green Valley West offers a children's playground and community pool! Conveniently located just minutes to local shopping and employment