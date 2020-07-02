33 ASPEN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool tennis court microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Workday is over and now it's time to relax and come home to your very own sanctuary. RELAX... YOU ARE HOME. This 2bed 2bath Condo located in Aspenwood in the historical Central Florida Golf Community of Grenelefe. As you enter... You are greeted with the breathtaking views of the high ceilings, (which are adorned with cedar planks) the 2nd, 16th & 17th holes on the golf course, The kitchen is spacious and opens to the living area which will indulge any person who loves to entertain. On a beautiful day imagine yourself sitting in your screened in lanai. And when it's time to call it a night, you can turn down into your large master bedroom which can easily fit a king size bed. The community also features a heated pool, tennis court, Golf Course and restaurant & bar. Not to mention that you can be in Orlando or Tampa within an hour. OK... Wake up and make this dream your reality! Make an appointment today.