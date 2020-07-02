All apartments in Grenelefe
Grenelefe, FL
33 ASPEN DRIVE
33 ASPEN DRIVE

33 Aspen Drive · (941) 376-6207
Location

33 Aspen Drive, Grenelefe, FL 33844
Grenelefe Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Amenities

Workday is over and now it's time to relax and come home to your very own sanctuary. RELAX... YOU ARE HOME. This 2bed 2bath Condo located in Aspenwood in the historical Central Florida Golf Community of Grenelefe. As you enter... You are greeted with the breathtaking views of the high ceilings, (which are adorned with cedar planks) the 2nd, 16th & 17th holes on the golf course, The kitchen is spacious and opens to the living area which will indulge any person who loves to entertain. On a beautiful day imagine yourself sitting in your screened in lanai. And when it's time to call it a night, you can turn down into your large master bedroom which can easily fit a king size bed. The community also features a heated pool, tennis court, Golf Course and restaurant & bar. Not to mention that you can be in Orlando or Tampa within an hour. OK... Wake up and make this dream your reality! Make an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 ASPEN DRIVE have any available units?
33 ASPEN DRIVE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 ASPEN DRIVE have?
Some of 33 ASPEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 ASPEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
33 ASPEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 ASPEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 33 ASPEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grenelefe.
Does 33 ASPEN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 33 ASPEN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 33 ASPEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 ASPEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 ASPEN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 33 ASPEN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 33 ASPEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 33 ASPEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 33 ASPEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 ASPEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 ASPEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 ASPEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
