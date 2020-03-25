All apartments in Greenbriar
1024 KENWOOD DRIVE

1024 Kenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Kenwood Drive, Greenbriar, FL 34698

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Walk into the open living space of a nearly 1700 square feet. As you step into the large newly carpeted Living room you will see directly through the ceramic tiled dining room into the open Florida room. Take a left into the large Master bedroom which features ceiling fan with lights 2 large closets & vanity center right before you enter the master bathroom. Right off the Master bedroom is a convenient den/study/nursery room that has cable available, ceiling fan with lights, new carpet and 2 access doors. The second access door leads to the Florida room that is also open and accessible to the Dining/Living room as well as the open Kitchen/Family room. Both Florida room and family room have new carpet and ceiling fans. The Florida room features an exterior door that leads to the back yard. The Family room features a beautiful stone framed fireplace with stone mantel and stone log ledge along at the opening of the wood burning fireplace. Wide open kitchen with breakfast bar connecting the family room. Kitchen features refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven with microwave overhead. Kitchen provides access to the enclosed laundry room with wash basin and access door to garage from the home. Next to the Family room/Kitchen your will locate the other 2 large bedrooms with large closets and a bathroom that separates the 2 bedrooms.
Back yard is fenced and has an open patio as well as a covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 KENWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
1024 KENWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbriar, FL.
What amenities does 1024 KENWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 1024 KENWOOD DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 KENWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1024 KENWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 KENWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1024 KENWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbriar.
Does 1024 KENWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1024 KENWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1024 KENWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 KENWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 KENWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1024 KENWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1024 KENWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1024 KENWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 KENWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 KENWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 KENWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 KENWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

