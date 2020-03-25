1024 KENWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Walk into the open living space of a nearly 1700 square feet. As you step into the large newly carpeted Living room you will see directly through the ceramic tiled dining room into the open Florida room. Take a left into the large Master bedroom which features ceiling fan with lights 2 large closets & vanity center right before you enter the master bathroom. Right off the Master bedroom is a convenient den/study/nursery room that has cable available, ceiling fan with lights, new carpet and 2 access doors. The second access door leads to the Florida room that is also open and accessible to the Dining/Living room as well as the open Kitchen/Family room. Both Florida room and family room have new carpet and ceiling fans. The Florida room features an exterior door that leads to the back yard. The Family room features a beautiful stone framed fireplace with stone mantel and stone log ledge along at the opening of the wood burning fireplace. Wide open kitchen with breakfast bar connecting the family room. Kitchen features refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven with microwave overhead. Kitchen provides access to the enclosed laundry room with wash basin and access door to garage from the home. Next to the Family room/Kitchen your will locate the other 2 large bedrooms with large closets and a bathroom that separates the 2 bedrooms.

Back yard is fenced and has an open patio as well as a covered patio.