Apartment List
/
FL
/
greenacres
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

134 Apartments for rent in Greenacres, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Greenacres renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River Bridge
1 Unit Available
508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508
508 Harbour Pointe Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1087 sqft
Condo-Townhome 2 Bed/2Bath - Spacious and bright 2nd floor unit with vaulted ceilings and ceramic tile throughout. Balcony with a beautiful canal view. Most appliances, AC and hot water heater replaced within past few years.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nautica Isles
1 Unit Available
5213 Rising Comet Ln
5213 Rising Comet Lane, Greenacres, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2674 sqft
You'll love coming home to this inviting space. Features include tile flooring throughout the main living spaces, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and plenty of windows that bring in natural light.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
5001 Pier Drive
5001 Pier Drive, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1276 sqft
This beautiful two-story, corner lot townhouse with water view is undergoing full renovation for 6/30 move-in!! New kitchen, new floors, new bathrooms and new appliances. Enjoy lots of natural light in this 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms home.
Results within 1 mile of Greenacres

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
5956 Monterra Club Drive
5956 Monterra Club Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1622 sqft
Well-maintained, new construction and upgraded townhome in the heart of Lake Worth. Wonderful gated community with fully-equipped gym, spa style pool, jacuzzi, basketball court, playground and lake trail.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Poinciana Place
1 Unit Available
3465 Via Poinciana
3465 Via Poinciana, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1223 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED LIGHT AND BRIGHT END CONDO.2 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWGOLF COURSE*NO MEMBERSHIP REQUIREDENJOY THE CLUBHOUSE AMENITIES,POOL,TENNIS,GOLF,CAFE,GYM ,MOVIES,SHOWS,LIBRARY,CLUBS, AND SO MUCH MORE

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2765 Emory Drive
2765 Emory Dr E, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
815 sqft
Welcome to ''Emory Villas East'' at Cresthaven Villas. This 2-bedrooms and 1-bath, single story villa is located in a very active 55+ community. Unit comes furnished and available for move-in July 26th, 2020.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Village Green
1 Unit Available
500 Village Green Circle W
500 Village Green Circle West, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
825 sqft
Neat & Clean Ready To Move In. Tiled Floors Throughout. Walk In Closet Plus Extra Storage. Screened Patio. Community Pool, Clubhouse, Shuffleboard, Exercise Room, Social Room, Library. Elevator Building.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lucerne Lakes
1 Unit Available
4575 Lucerne Lakes Boulevard W
4575 Lucerne Lakes Boulevard West, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS 1 BED/1 BATH GROUND FLOOR UNIT HAS EASY ACCESS TO PARKING AND LAUNDRY. NEW WOOD-LOOK TILE THROUGHOUT, FRESHLY PAINTED, KITCHEN FEATURES NEW SELF-CLOSING CABINETS, SMOOTH TOP RANGE, AND PASS THRU TO DINING.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2990 Crosley Drive E
2990 Crosley Drive East, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
895 sqft
Bautifull Villa 55 plus 2 Bedrooms 2 full Baths, enclosed patio with storage, Club House with Beautifull Pool, Gym and Activities, 2 Parking space.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2729 Emory Drive E
2729 Emory Drive East, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
895 sqft
55+ ADULT COMMUNITY . ONLY First and Deposit to MOVE IN .

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2930 E Crosley Dr
2930 Crosley Dr E, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Beautifully Remodeled Villa in a 55 plus community, One Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooms. Renovated kitchen with New Cabinets, Corian Counters. Both Bathrooms Remodeled. Master Bath has Walk in Shower. Brand New Carpet in the Bedroom, Freshly Painted.
Results within 5 miles of Greenacres
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1370 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
ARIUM Boynton Beach
10206 Stonehenge Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1340 sqft
Right by Highway 804 and Florida's Turnpike. Sophisticated homes in a fully landscaped community. Properties include a modern kitchen, extra storage, a patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pool, tennis court, and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
East Central Boulevard
25 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,587
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,757
1439 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Renaissance
20 Units Available
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Ashley Lake
5217 Cedar Lake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1398 sqft
Waterfront living on lush property. Walk-in closets and private laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court and pool. Playground on site.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,482
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
35 Units Available
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1075 sqft
Apartments located near golf course feature large walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include modern fitness center and cyber cafe, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
35 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1303 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
27 Units Available
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
City Guide for Greenacres, FL

Greetings, Greenacres, Florida apartment hunters, and welcome to your online renting headquarters! Conveniently situated 8 miles southwest of West Palm Beach in scenic South Florida, Greenacres is a prime living locale for any Sunshine State renter who appreciates high-quality lodgings at a fair price. Are you in the market for the apartment of your dreams in Greenacres? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because we guarantee our apartment listings behold a new home seemingly tailor-mad...

Having trouble with Craigslist Greenacres? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Like pretty much anywhere in Palm Beach County, Greenacres isn’t exactly overflowing with inexpensive apartments. Even modest one bedroom apartments with basic amenities usually go for between $800 and $900, while family-sized luxury units are likely to cost $1,200 or more. Luckily, amenities tend to be first-rate in Greenacres and many apartment buildings come equipped with scenic views, renovated interiors, Jacuzzis, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer, gym, swimming pool, and playground. Others include renovated kitchens, oversized balconies, and private ponds and trails. In other words, if an amenity exists, you’ll find it in abundance in the tons of rental properties that dot the streets of Greenacres.

Pet-friendly (including small dogs allowed) apartments in Greenacres are surprisingly easy to come by, but be prepared to pay an extra $25-$50 in rent each month if you’re bringing a furry friend along. You’ll also find a handful of furnished apartments for rent in Greenacres, meaning you can finally do yourself and your houseguests a favor and ditch that Barcalounger from 1972.

Greenacres is home to a variety of neighborhoods, so be sure to spend plenty of time in a neighborhood, getting a feel for its vibes, before signing a lease. Don’t take our word for it, though: come see with your own eyes which part of Greenacres is the best fit for you before signing a lease.

If you love the Great Outdoors, you’ll feel right at home in Greenacres, which plays host to numerous parks, trails, and open spaces where you can enjoy those pristine South Florida views. Factor in an unbeatable climate and a super-duper laid back pace of life, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Greenacres!

Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Greenacres, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Greenacres renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Greenacres 1 BedroomsGreenacres 2 BedroomsGreenacres 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreenacres 3 BedroomsGreenacres Apartments with Balcony
Greenacres Apartments with GarageGreenacres Apartments with GymGreenacres Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreenacres Apartments with ParkingGreenacres Apartments with Pool
Greenacres Apartments with Washer-DryerGreenacres Cheap PlacesGreenacres Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreenacres Furnished ApartmentsGreenacres Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College