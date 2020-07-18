2304 BONNIE LAKES DR

Amenities

Immaculate , must see this like new 3 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced yard. Enjoy the amenities of Magnolia West, take a dip in the amazing community pool, kiddie pool, exercise room, playground, and tennis courts! Great location for Jax NAS and in desirable Clay County school district. The home offers a split floor plan, spacious Family Room and Kitchen with stainless appliances, island and pantry. Nice size master bedroom, garden tub w/shower, and walk-in closet. Great cul-de-sac location and good size backyard fully fenced. Sliders lead to an extra large patio. Available now with approved application! LAWN CARE INCLUDED....PETS limited upon owner approval.