Green Cove Springs, FL
2304 BONNIE LAKES DR
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

2304 BONNIE LAKES DR

2304 Bonnie Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2304 Bonnie Lake Drive, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Immaculate , must see this like new 3 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced yard. Enjoy the amenities of Magnolia West, take a dip in the amazing community pool, kiddie pool, exercise room, playground, and tennis courts! Great location for Jax NAS and in desirable Clay County school district. The home offers a split floor plan, spacious Family Room and Kitchen with stainless appliances, island and pantry. Nice size master bedroom, garden tub w/shower, and walk-in closet. Great cul-de-sac location and good size backyard fully fenced. Sliders lead to an extra large patio. Available now with approved application! LAWN CARE INCLUDED....PETS limited upon owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 BONNIE LAKES DR have any available units?
2304 BONNIE LAKES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Green Cove Springs, FL.
What amenities does 2304 BONNIE LAKES DR have?
Some of 2304 BONNIE LAKES DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 BONNIE LAKES DR currently offering any rent specials?
2304 BONNIE LAKES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 BONNIE LAKES DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2304 BONNIE LAKES DR is pet friendly.
Does 2304 BONNIE LAKES DR offer parking?
No, 2304 BONNIE LAKES DR does not offer parking.
Does 2304 BONNIE LAKES DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2304 BONNIE LAKES DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 BONNIE LAKES DR have a pool?
Yes, 2304 BONNIE LAKES DR has a pool.
Does 2304 BONNIE LAKES DR have accessible units?
No, 2304 BONNIE LAKES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 BONNIE LAKES DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 BONNIE LAKES DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2304 BONNIE LAKES DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2304 BONNIE LAKES DR does not have units with air conditioning.
