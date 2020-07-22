2263 PEBBLE POINT DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

Gorgeous, brand new construction home available for rent now! This 1,698 sq ft home offers dark, rustic wood-look vinyl flooring in the foyer and kitchen. Fresh carpet throughout the main living areas and neutral paint-scheme throughout. Your gourmet kitchen is fully equipped with recessed lighting, 36 inch Maple wood cabinets, matching Stainless Steel appliances and a food prep/breakfast island overlooking your spacious living area. Tons of windows offer great natural light for a bright and airy feel. Huge laundry room with washer/dryer included and split bedroom floorplan are only a few of the great features in this home. Two car garage and open backyard. This property is Dog friendly (only) 2 max with a non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent (per pet).