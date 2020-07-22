All apartments in Green Cove Springs
Home
/
Green Cove Springs, FL
/
2263 PEBBLE POINT DR
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

2263 PEBBLE POINT DR

2263 Pebble Point Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2263 Pebble Point Dr, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Gorgeous, brand new construction home available for rent now! This 1,698 sq ft home offers dark, rustic wood-look vinyl flooring in the foyer and kitchen. Fresh carpet throughout the main living areas and neutral paint-scheme throughout. Your gourmet kitchen is fully equipped with recessed lighting, 36 inch Maple wood cabinets, matching Stainless Steel appliances and a food prep/breakfast island overlooking your spacious living area. Tons of windows offer great natural light for a bright and airy feel. Huge laundry room with washer/dryer included and split bedroom floorplan are only a few of the great features in this home. Two car garage and open backyard. This property is Dog friendly (only) 2 max with a non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent (per pet).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2263 PEBBLE POINT DR have any available units?
2263 PEBBLE POINT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Green Cove Springs, FL.
What amenities does 2263 PEBBLE POINT DR have?
Some of 2263 PEBBLE POINT DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2263 PEBBLE POINT DR currently offering any rent specials?
2263 PEBBLE POINT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2263 PEBBLE POINT DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2263 PEBBLE POINT DR is pet friendly.
Does 2263 PEBBLE POINT DR offer parking?
Yes, 2263 PEBBLE POINT DR offers parking.
Does 2263 PEBBLE POINT DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2263 PEBBLE POINT DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2263 PEBBLE POINT DR have a pool?
Yes, 2263 PEBBLE POINT DR has a pool.
Does 2263 PEBBLE POINT DR have accessible units?
No, 2263 PEBBLE POINT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2263 PEBBLE POINT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2263 PEBBLE POINT DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2263 PEBBLE POINT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2263 PEBBLE POINT DR does not have units with air conditioning.
