Green Cove Springs, FL
1524 Center St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1524 Center St

1524 Center St · (904) 733-1000
Location

1524 Center St, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1524 Center St · Avail. Jul 13

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1554 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
1524 Center St Available 07/13/20 New construction 4 Bedroom 2 Bath just minutes to Spring Park Green Cove Springs! - Newer construction 4 bedroom 2 bath minutes to Spring Park! Home offers, open concept floor plan, Large family room that connects to dining room, eat in kitchen. Kitchen is a dream with sparking stainless steel appliances set against bright, white cabinets, gray and white counter-tops,Double stainless steel sinks, pantry and beautiful plank flooring. Dining is attached to kitchen and has glass sliding doors leading out to fenced in, private backyard. Bedrooms are spacious and offer ample closet space and cozy carpet. Master suite is over sized with attached master bath. Large walk in closet, his and her vanities and shower tub combo. All rooms offer ceiling fans, cozy carpet, plank flooring in common areas. Washer / dryer room with WD included. 1 Car attached garage is a bonus!

(RLNE5855084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Center St have any available units?
1524 Center St has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1524 Center St have?
Some of 1524 Center St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Center St currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Center St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Center St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 Center St is pet friendly.
Does 1524 Center St offer parking?
Yes, 1524 Center St does offer parking.
Does 1524 Center St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1524 Center St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Center St have a pool?
No, 1524 Center St does not have a pool.
Does 1524 Center St have accessible units?
No, 1524 Center St does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Center St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 Center St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 Center St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1524 Center St does not have units with air conditioning.
