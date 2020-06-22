Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

1524 Center St Available 07/13/20 New construction 4 Bedroom 2 Bath just minutes to Spring Park Green Cove Springs! - Newer construction 4 bedroom 2 bath minutes to Spring Park! Home offers, open concept floor plan, Large family room that connects to dining room, eat in kitchen. Kitchen is a dream with sparking stainless steel appliances set against bright, white cabinets, gray and white counter-tops,Double stainless steel sinks, pantry and beautiful plank flooring. Dining is attached to kitchen and has glass sliding doors leading out to fenced in, private backyard. Bedrooms are spacious and offer ample closet space and cozy carpet. Master suite is over sized with attached master bath. Large walk in closet, his and her vanities and shower tub combo. All rooms offer ceiling fans, cozy carpet, plank flooring in common areas. Washer / dryer room with WD included. 1 Car attached garage is a bonus!



(RLNE5855084)