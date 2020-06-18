All apartments in Green Cove Springs
1111 North Street

1111 North Street · (904) 204-0844
Location

1111 North Street, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2376 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2-story home is spacious and sits on a secluded shady lot! Features include a formal living room and dining room, a large, eat-in kitchen, and an over-sized family room with a brick fireplace and built-in shelving. The master suite offers access to a private balcony overlooking the backyard, plus bath with a jetted tub. A full bath and a bonus room with a closet are located on the lower level. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 North Street have any available units?
1111 North Street has a unit available for $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1111 North Street currently offering any rent specials?
1111 North Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 North Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 North Street is pet friendly.
Does 1111 North Street offer parking?
No, 1111 North Street does not offer parking.
Does 1111 North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 North Street have a pool?
No, 1111 North Street does not have a pool.
Does 1111 North Street have accessible units?
No, 1111 North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 North Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 North Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 North Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 North Street does not have units with air conditioning.
