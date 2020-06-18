1111 North Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2-story home is spacious and sits on a secluded shady lot! Features include a formal living room and dining room, a large, eat-in kitchen, and an over-sized family room with a brick fireplace and built-in shelving. The master suite offers access to a private balcony overlooking the backyard, plus bath with a jetted tub. A full bath and a bonus room with a closet are located on the lower level. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.