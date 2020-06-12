/
2 bedroom apartments
179 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Goulds, FL
Goulds
1 Unit Available
11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1
11830 Southwest 213th Street, Goulds, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
552 sqft
Section 8 , Section 8 , Section 8 - New roof, new impact windows , new appliances and remodeled . Huge yard ready for you to move in . Call or text for more info 786-539-7519 . Section 8 , Section 8 , Section 8
Results within 1 mile of Goulds
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
11060 SW 196th St
11060 Southwest 196th Street, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful 2/2 apartment with washer and dryer in unit. Secure building 24/7 security. Centrally located in Cutler Bay near turnpike and US1. Tenants are responsible for ALL utilities (Water- FPL-Cable- ETC), No PETS ALLOWED.
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19805 SW 114th Ave
19805 Southwest 114th Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great rental investment 2 bedroom 2 baths, good condition easy to show
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19851 SW 114th Ave
19851 Southwest 114th Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
RENOVATED 2ND FLOOR WITH BALCONY , TILED FLOOR , SS APPLIANCES .
Results within 5 miles of Goulds
Palmetto Bay
42 Units Available
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Richmond Naval Air Station
11 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Three Lakes
33 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1061 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Palmetto Bay
41 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1104 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Three Lakes
11 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Richmond Naval Air Station
69 Units Available
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1062 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
Richmond West
4 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1197 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Palmetto Bay
156 Units Available
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Naranja Lakes
1 Unit Available
14820 Naranja Lakes Blvd
14820 Naranja Lakes Boulevard, Naranja, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1075 sqft
Beautiful apartment on the first floor with a gorgeous lake view from both bedrooms and living room.
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15845 SW 90th Ct
15845 Southwest 90th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATHS, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW STACK WASHER & DRYER ALSO NEW WINDOW BLINDS.
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22551 Southwest 88th Place
22551 Southwest 93rd Path, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
809 sqft
551 Southwest 88th Place Apt #205-1, Cutler Bay, FL 33190 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/09/2020. No pets allowed. 2 beds/2 baths Apartment.
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22541 SW 88th Pl
22541 Southwest 93rd Path, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Come see this beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartment located inside the Courts of Bayshore in the heart of Cutler Bay.
1 Unit Available
1420 NE 33rd Ave
1420 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 2 beds & 2.5 baths Townhouse for Rent in Villas at Carmel. One of the most desirable communities in Homestead. Easy access to Turnpike and close to everything. Property is excellent condition, with tons of space and storage.
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
13717 SW 149th Cir Ln
13717 Southwest 149th Circle Lane, Country Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Don't miss it! This 2Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms 2 Stories Townhome/Villa in desirable Country Walk. Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Tile throughout the first floor and laminated floors on the 2nd. Balcony on Master bedroom.
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9760 SW 184th St
9760 Eureka Drive, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
978 sqft
$1400 - 2/1 apartment has balcony at Cutler Bay close to US1 major road, Turnpike, shopping center, school.
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13231 SW 143rd Ter
13231 Southwest 143rd Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful townhouse with 2 Master Suites, Walk-In Closets, Large Family Room, One Car Garage, Private Gated Community With Clubhouse, Gym, Tennis Court, Pool, Exercise Room, Playground to kids, Spa, GREAT FAMILY NEIGHBOURHOOD,
1 Unit Available
3365 NE 14th Dr
3365 Northeast 14th Drive, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great Townhouse in amazing area of Homestead, patio, washer and dryer bedroom upstairs etc.
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
19542 SW 103rd Ct
19542 Southwest 103rd Court, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
REMODELED BEAUTIFUL 2 bedrooms/2.5 bath condo in Point Royale Bldgs Five & Six Condo. Two parking spots. Rare to find in Cutler Bay. Spacious Family/Dining Room which opens to a fenced patio area for entertaining. Each bedroom has its own full bath.
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22731 SW 88th Pl
22731 Southwest 88th Place, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
VERY NICE UNIT WITH WASHER AND DRER INSIDE, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, LARGE FULL KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. COMMUNITY HAS MANY AMENITIES INCLUDING A KIDS PARK, GYM, POOL AND MORE.
Naranja Lakes
1 Unit Available
14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd
14850 Naranja Lakes Boulevard, Naranja, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
First floor, lake view, 2 bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom condo in Naranja Lakes. Property features a gated community with security guard, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, spacious living area. Large storage room off foyer.
